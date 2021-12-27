Mike Gundy's Bowl Success Is A Huge Test For Marcus Freeman

Marcus Freeman's first bowl game at Notre Dame is against Mike Gundy, who has been extremely good in bowl games

Marcus Freeman gets his first crack at being a head coach when Notre Dame takes on Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. Freeman's first game is on a huge stage against a Top 10 opponent, and he'll be pitted against one of the best bowl game coaches in the country.

Mike Gundy has been the head coach at Oklahoma State for 17 seasons, and he has now led his alma mater to a bowl game in 16 straight seasons. Gundy has been extremely success in those games.

Gundy was a four-year starter at quarterback for Oklahoma State, and he went 2-0 in bowl games as a player. He's 10-5 in bowl games while in charge of his alma mater, and the Cowboys have won four of their last five postseason games.

Gundy's first bowl victory came back after the 2006 season when he earned a 34-31 victory over Alabama in the Independence Bowl. Gundy's first and only Fiesta Bowl appearance came after the 2011 season when he led the Cowboys to a 41-38 overtime victory over Andrew Luck and the Stanford Cardinal in what has been one of the best bowl games of the last 15 years.

His most recent bowl appearance came a year ago when the Cowboys beat Miami by a 37-34 score in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Oklahoma State has averaged 33.4 points per game in its 15 bowl games under Gundy and has scored at least 30 points in 12 of the 15 games.

There's some good news for Notre Dame when looking at Gundy's bowl record, and that is that he's just 1-3 in New Year's Six games. The Cowboys lost to Ole Miss (21-7) in the Cotton Bowl following the 2009 season, Missouri (41-31) in the Cotton Bowl following the 2013 season and again to Ole Miss (48-20) following the 2015 season.

Oklahoma State is going to present Notre Dame with a major test, and Gundy's proven track record is part of that. It adds even more excitement to the matchup, raises the stakes and heightens the challenge for Freeman and the Fighting Irish.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter