Latest CBS Mock Draft Has Some Puzzling Notre Dame Projections

Bryan Driskell

With the draft less than a week away the mock draft season is ready to ramp up as analysts make their final projections. A recent seven round mock draft from CBS Sports senior editor R.J. White was, well, a bit of a head scratcher.

There was not one Notre Dame player selected in the first or second round in this mock draft. If the first two rounds go by without a single Fighting Irish player getting selected I’ll be shocked, but that is what White is projecting.

Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. is the first former Notre Dame player to come off the board in this mock draft, going No. 69 to the Carolina Panthers. White calls Pride a “developmental prospect,” a phrase he used more than once regarding Irish players.

This selection was one of the positives for former Irish players, as its higher than most have Pride going.

The next Irish player to come off the board is defensive end Khalid Kareem, who White has going No. 87 to the Detroit Lions. Seeing Kareem go around this part of the draft would not be much of a surprise, and getting picked by the Lions would be a homecoming for the Detroit native.

Here is where the mock draft goes a little haywire.

White has defensive end Julian Okwara falling all the way to late in the third round, getting selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 90 overall pick. This would be a great scheme fit for Okwara, and the Texans have not been shy about picking Notre Dame players in recent seasons, but this would be a significant drop for Okwara.

The Green Bay Packers are slated to select tight end Cole Kmet with the No. 94 overall pick, which is near the bottom of the third round. Just over a week ago another CBS draft analyst, Josh Edwards, also had the Packers taking Kmet, but that was in the first round.

Kmet to Green Bay would make a great deal of sense, but if the Packers want Kmet they’ll need to take him much earlier than late in the third round. If I was a betting man I would say there’s a much greater chance that Kmet goes in round one than late in round three.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is slated to go to the Cleveland Browns with the 97th overall pick, which is also late in the third round. This would be a good fit for Claypool, who would add size and speed to a receiver depth chart that has extremely talented, but smaller wideouts.

I have a hard time fathoming how someone could project Claypool to be the fifth Irish player to come off the board. 

This was certainly a busy third round for Notre Dame players, but there isn’t another Irish prospect taken until the seventh round. White has the Texans double-dipping with Notre Dame players by taking safety Alohi Gilman. The fit makes sense, but again, the placement of Gilman this low in the draft would be a surprise for me.

The final Irish player selected is safety Jalen Elliott, who is projected to go to the Minnesota Vikings with the 249th overall pick. White noted that Elliott could be an early special teams player that could eventually “develop into a third safety for the defense.” This is the one statement I most agreed with.

