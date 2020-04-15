Notre Dame Players Fall In Latest Mock Draft From The Athletic

Several Notre Dame prospects have fallen down the draft board for The Athletic’s NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler. In his latest seven-round mock draft he had six former Irish players being selected, but several were taken lower than his previous mocks and lower than where they are trending in most other mock drafts.

The first player coming off the board from Notre Dame is wide receiver Chase Claypool, who Brugler has going in the second round to the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 63 overall pick. This is one spot lower than where Brugler had Claypool in his last mock draft.

“The Chiefs have plenty of bodies at the receiver position, but Claypool gives them a different type of pass catcher who can play inside or outside and provide immediate depth at the receiver and tight end positions.”

Next is tight end Cole Kmet, who is slated to go in the third round with the 66th overall pick to the Washington Redskins. This is 16 spots lower than where Brugler had Kmet in his last mock draft. Prior to the NFL Scouting Combine, Brugler did not have Kmet as the top tight end in the draft, but in his latest mock he has the former Irish standout being the first tight end off the board.

If I’m proven wrong I’m proven wrong, but based on the sources I’ve spoken with I’d be quite surprised if Kmet fell this far. In fact, I think he’ll be closer to the first round than he will be the third round.

Should Kmet actually fall this far and should the Redskins be the pick it would be a great pickup for Washington and a much-needed big weapon for quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Defensive end Julian Okwara is slated to go in the third round with the 79th overall pick to the New York Jets. This is not the first time I’ve seen the Jets projected to take Okwara, and this would be a great fit for Okwara and the Jets. New York was a poor pass rushing team last season, and Okwara would give them a high-upside, explosive edge rusher.

In previous mock drafts where I’ve seen the Jets pick Okwara it was in the second round with the No. 48 overall pick.

Brugler has cornerback Troy Pride Jr. going to the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round with the No. 130 overall pick. This is much lower than Pride has been going in most recent mock drafts.

Just two spots later the Minnesota Vikings are slated to take defensive end Khalid Kareem with the 132nd overall pick, also in the fourth round. This would mean Kareem becomes teammates with former Irish safety Harrison Smith, who was a first round pick of the Vikings in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Vikings are expected to lose end Everson Griffen this offseason, and Kareem would be quite the replacement, especially with a fourth round pick. It would be a tremendous value pick for the Vikings, who would get a starting caliber player in the fourth round.

Many of the recent mock drafts I’ve evaluated have Kareem going higher, with most having him in the late third round.

Brugler has safety Alohi Gilman being selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 210th overall pick, which is in the sixth round. This is also lower than most of the mock draft placements for Gilman.

