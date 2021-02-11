Notre Dame Reunions Taking Place In Round One Of Latest Mock Draft

The latest mock draft from analyst Dane Brugler has a pair of Notre Dame reunions happening in round one

In the latest mock draft from Dane Brugler of The Athletic, there are a pair of Notre Dame reunions happening in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brugler has former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah going in the first round to the Detroit Lions with the No. 19 overall selection. At pick No. 30, also of the first round, Brugler has former Irish left tackle Liam Eichenberg going No. 30 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Owusu-Koramoah would be reunited with former teammates Julian Okwara and Jalen Elliott. Okwara was a third round pick of the Lions a year ago and Elliott spent the year on the practice squad. All three were starters on the 2019 Fighting Irish defense.

Eichenberg would be reunited with former Irish star Quenton Nelson, who has emerged as the best guard in the NFL. Eichenberg and Nelson never played on the same line, but they were teammates in 2016 and 2017.

Here is what Brugler wrote about the Lions and Owusu-Koramoah:

"In this scenario, the Lions are able to move back a dozen spots, pick up a future first-rounder and add a versatile playmaker on defense. Owusu-Koramoah has the speed to mirror the run and create pressure as a blitzer while also giving Detroit a rangy cover man, which has been an obvious hole on defense."

Here is what Brugler wrote about the Colts and Eichenberg:

"Several of the Colts’ options at left tackle were scooped up before their pick at No. 21, but in this scenario they able to move back, pick up extra draft picks and land a solid tackle option. Eichenberg has only average athletic traits, but his veteran awareness and strong hands help him win the point-of-attack."

Going No. 19 is in the range we've seen for Owusu-Koramoah in most mock drafts. Eichenberg's presence in round one has been far less frequent, but I do predict that will change as we get closer and closer to the draft.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter