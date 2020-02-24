Final Pre-Combine Mock Draft Includes Four Notre Dame Stars

The NFL Scouting Combine starts tomorrow, and the results from the week's performances will have a big say on who gets drafted where, as will the pro days that will follow the combine.

But before we dive into the combine, which starts Tuesday, Luke Easterling from Draftwire and AllBucs - the Tampa Bay Buccaneers channel for Sports Illustrated - posted a four-round mock draft that includes four former Irish players.

Tight end Cole Kmet was the first Irish player to come off the board. Easterling has Kmet going in the first round to the New Orleans Saints at the No. 24 overall spot. Here's what Easterling wrote about Kmet to the Saints.

"There are bigger needs on defense, but the Saints may need to spend this pick on helping whoever is throwing passes for them next year and beyond. Jared Cook was a valuable weapon for this offense in 2019, but he turns 33 this offseason. Kmet was a surprising addition to this year’s draft class, and his complete skill set immediately put him at the top of the the tight end group."

Kmet ranks No. 31 overall on Easterling's overall big board, which is his ranking of players independent of draft position.

This mock draft has defensive end Julian Okwara going in round two (No. 61 overall) to the Tennessee Titans, a team that is looking to upgrade its edge rush. Easterling has Okwara ranked No. 50 on his big board.

Another former Notre Dame end is up next, with Khalid Kareem being mocked to the New York Jets in the third round with the No. 79 pick. Easterling ranks Kareem No. 101 on his big board.

The final Notre Dame player to get placed in this mock draft is cornerback Troy Pride Jr., who Easterling has being selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round (No. 100 overall). This would reunite Pride with Julian Love, who the Giants picked in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Pride is ranked as the No. 106 overall player in the draft on his big board.

Easterling did not have him being selected in the first four rounds of his mock draft, but he did rank wide receiver Chase Claypool No. 133 overall in the draft prior to the combine.