    November 21, 2021
    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 5 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    Notre Dame jumped up to No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
    Notre Dame is peaking at the right time. The Fighting Irish (10-1) moved up a spot to No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

    A 55-0 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday plus a loss by Oregon fueled the move. It’s the highest Notre Dame has been ranked all season. It’s the fifth straight week Notre Dame has moved up in the polls. The Irish have won six straight games.

    Utah thrashed Oregon 38-7, dropping the now 9-2 Ducks six spots to No. 11 after checking in at No. 5 last week. Cincinnati (11-0) was ranked No. 3 last week but were jumped by Ohio State (10-1) despite a 48-14 win over SMU (8-3). The Buckeyes beat Michigan State, who ranked No. 8 last week, by a 56-7 score. The Bearcats are the only team to beat Notre Dame.

    Wisconsin (8-3) climbed up two spots to No. 18 after its 35-28 win over Nebraska. The Irish beat Wisconsin 41-13 back in September.

    Notre Dame plays at Stanford next Saturday at 8 PM EST in its final regular-season game.

