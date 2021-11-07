Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 7 In Coaches Poll
Notre Dame's convincing victory over Navy and a Purdue victory over Michigan State resulted in the Irish moving up one spot to No. 7 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
The Fighting Irish (8-1) dominated Navy (2-7) defensively and the offense did enough to earn a 28-point victory, marking the third straight double-digit win for Notre Dame.
Michigan State (8-1) dropped down to No. 9 after its 40-29 loss to Purdue (6-3), a team Notre Dame beat 27-13 back in September. Another Notre Dame opponent, Cincinnati (9-0), fell down a spot to No. 3 after it struggled to beat Tulsa (3-6), winning 28-20.
Notre Dame also beat Wisconsin back in September by a 41-13 score. The Badgers have won five straight and jumped back in to the rankings, checking in at No. 25.
Notre Dame heads out to Virginia next weekend to take on the 6-3 Cavaliers. The No. 7 ranking ties the highest mark for the Fighting Irish this season.
