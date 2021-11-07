Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 7 In Coaches Poll

    Notre Dame moved up to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll after its victory over Navy
    Author:

    Notre Dame's convincing victory over Navy and a Purdue victory over Michigan State resulted in the Irish moving up one spot to No. 7 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

    The Fighting Irish (8-1) dominated Navy (2-7) defensively and the offense did enough to earn a 28-point victory, marking the third straight double-digit win for Notre Dame.

    Michigan State (8-1) dropped down to No. 9 after its 40-29 loss to Purdue (6-3), a team Notre Dame beat 27-13 back in September. Another Notre Dame opponent, Cincinnati (9-0), fell down a spot to No. 3 after it struggled to beat Tulsa (3-6), winning 28-20.

    Notre Dame also beat Wisconsin back in September by a 41-13 score. The Badgers have won five straight and jumped back in to the rankings, checking in at No. 25.

    Read More

    Notre Dame heads out to Virginia next weekend to take on the 6-3 Cavaliers. The No. 7 ranking ties the highest mark for the Fighting Irish this season.

