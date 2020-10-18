SI.com
Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 3 In Latest Polls

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame moved up to No. 3 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls after its 12-7 victory over Louisville.

Despite the ugly performance over a now 1-4 Cardinal squad, the Irish moved up a spot thanks to previous No. 3 Georgia's road loss at No. 2 Alabama.

Notre Dame was ranked between No. 3 and No. 10 by voters in the Coaches Poll. I certainly believe there is a case that Notre Dame should be lower than No. 3, but I have a hard time finding justification for the Irish being ranked as low as No. 10.

Notre Dame has two future opponents ranked in the Top 25. Clemson remains at No. 1 in both polls after its 73-7 destruction of Georgia Tech. North Carolina dropped a 31-28 road game to Florida State this weekend, which knocked the Tar Heels out of the top ten. The Tar Heels dropped seven spots to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll, and nine spots to No. 14 in the AP Poll.

There are six ACC schools in the AP Top 25 and five in the Coaches Top 25.

