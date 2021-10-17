    • October 17, 2021
    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 13 In AP Poll

    Despite being off this week the Irish moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press poll
    Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 13 in the Associated Press College Football Poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

    The Irish (5-1) didn’t play this week. They were ranked No. 14 last week after a come-from-behind 32-29 road victory over Virginia Tech. Notre Dame plays USC at 7:30 EST on Oct. 23.

    Purdue (4-2) broke into the top 25 this week for the first time this season. The Boilermakers beat Iowa 24-7 and are ranked No. 25. The Hawkeyes (6-1) plunged to No. 11 after being ranked No. 2 last week. Notre Dame beat the Boilermakers 27-13 on Sept. 18 at home.

    Kentucky, which was ranked No. 11, dropped to No. 15 after a 30-13 loss to Georgia. Cincinnati, which was ranked No. 3 last week, moved up a spot to No. 2 after it beat UCF 56-21. The Bearcats (6-0) beat Notre Dame 24-13 on Oct. 2, which is its only loss so far.

    Virginia, who the Irish play on Nov. 13, received one vote in the poll. The Cavaliers (4-2) beat Duke 48-0.

    Georgia remains ranked No. 1 and Alabama moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 after a victory over Mississippi State.

