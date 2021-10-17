Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 13 In AP Poll

Despite being off this week the Irish moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press poll

Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 13 in the Associated Press College Football Poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

The Irish (5-1) didn’t play this week. They were ranked No. 14 last week after a come-from-behind 32-29 road victory over Virginia Tech. Notre Dame plays USC at 7:30 EST on Oct. 23.

Purdue (4-2) broke into the top 25 this week for the first time this season. The Boilermakers beat Iowa 24-7 and are ranked No. 25. The Hawkeyes (6-1) plunged to No. 11 after being ranked No. 2 last week. Notre Dame beat the Boilermakers 27-13 on Sept. 18 at home.

Kentucky, which was ranked No. 11, dropped to No. 15 after a 30-13 loss to Georgia. Cincinnati, which was ranked No. 3 last week, moved up a spot to No. 2 after it beat UCF 56-21. The Bearcats (6-0) beat Notre Dame 24-13 on Oct. 2, which is its only loss so far.

Virginia, who the Irish play on Nov. 13, received one vote in the poll. The Cavaliers (4-2) beat Duke 48-0.

Georgia remains ranked No. 1 and Alabama moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 after a victory over Mississippi State.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter