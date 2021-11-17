Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 8 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    Notre Dame moved up to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
    Author:

    Notre Dame moved up to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which comes after the Irish went on the road and beat Virginia (6-4) by a 28-3 margin. Notre Dame ranked No. 10 in the first rankings and moved up to No. 9 last week.

    The Fighting Irish jumped up in part to Oklahoma (9-1) falling to Baylor (8-2), which dropped the Sooners from No. 8 to No. 13 in the latest rankings. Baylor moved up two spots to No. 11.

    Notre Dame's biggest win is a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin (7-3), who jumped up three spots to No. 15 in the latest rankings. Notre Dame also beat Purdue, who ranked No. 19 last week, but the Boilermakers dropped out this week after it lost 59-31 at No. 4 Ohio State.

    Purdue plays Northwestern (3-7) and Indiana (2-8) to finish the season, which means if the Boilermakers win out they'll have a good shot to finish back inside the Top 25, which would certainly boost Notre Dame's resume.

    1. Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)
    2. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)
    3. Oregon Ducks (9-1)
    4. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1)
    5. Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0)
    6. Michigan Wolverines (9-1)
    7. Michigan State Spartans (9-1)
    8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1)
    9. Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1)
    10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1)
    11. Baylor Bears (8-2)
    12. Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)
    13. Oklahoma Sooners (9-1)
    14. BYU Cougars (8-2)
    15. Wisconsin Badgers (7-3)
    16. Texas A&M Aggies (7-3)
    17. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2)
    18. Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2)
    19. San Diego State Aztecs (9-1)
    20. NC State Wolfpack (7-3)
    21. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3)
    22. Texas San-Antonio Roadrunners (10-0)
    23. Utah Utes (7-3)
    24. Houston Cougars (9-1)
    25. Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-4)

