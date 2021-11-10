Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 9 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Notre Dame moved up to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

Notre Dame ranked 9th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Irish moved up just one spot after defeating Navy by a 34-6 margin this past weekend.

Notre Dame has two wins over teams that were ranked in this weekend's poll. The Irish beat No. 18 Wisconsin (6-3) by a 41-13 score back in September, which was a week after the Irish beat No. 19 Purdue (6-3) by a 27-13 score.

Jumping up to No. 9 isn't the ideal spot for the Irish, who still have five teams they have to leap in the next four weeks.

Notre Dame lost to Cincinnati on Oct. 2 by a 24-13 score. The Bearcats are ranked No. 5 in the latest rankings. Georgia was ranked No. 1, Alabama stayed at No. 3, Oregon climbed up to No. 3 and Ohio State is ranked No. 4. Those two teams jumped up after Michigan State lost to Purdue this past weekend.

