Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 9 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    Notre Dame moved up to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
    Author:

    Notre Dame ranked 9th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Irish moved up just one spot after defeating Navy by a 34-6 margin this past weekend.

    Notre Dame has two wins over teams that were ranked in this weekend's poll. The Irish beat No. 18 Wisconsin (6-3) by a 41-13 score back in September, which was a week after the Irish beat No. 19 Purdue (6-3) by a 27-13 score.

    Jumping up to No. 9 isn't the ideal spot for the Irish, who still have five teams they have to leap in the next four weeks.

    Notre Dame lost to Cincinnati on Oct. 2 by a 24-13 score. The Bearcats are ranked No. 5 in the latest rankings. Georgia was ranked No. 1, Alabama stayed at No. 3, Oregon climbed up to No. 3 and Ohio State is ranked No. 4. Those two teams jumped up after Michigan State lost to Purdue this past weekend.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 9 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    just now
    Maddy Westbeld
    Basketball

    Notre Dame Dominates Ohio To Kick Off The Season

    44 minutes ago
    Ven-Allen Lubin
    Basketball

    Class Impact: Ven-Allen Lubin Commits To Notre Dame

    2 hours ago
    Ven-Allen Lubin
    Basketball

    Notre Dame Lands Top 100 Forward Ven-Allen Lubin

    2 hours ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Next College Football Playoff Ranking Will Be Very Important For Notre Dame

    4 hours ago
    Brennan Armstrong
    Football

    Notre Dame Must Score To Keep Pace With The Potent Virginia Offense

    5 hours ago
    Logan Diggs
    Football

    Take 5: Five Freshman Standouts For Notre Dame

    7 hours ago
    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Injury Updates, Red Zone, Offensive Line, Tyler Buchner

    11 hours ago