Notre Dame Must Achieve Five Important Objectives This Spring

Spring practice is right around the corner for Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish offense will enter that period with the most to prove. Later I'll address the biggest questions facing the offense, but to being let's look at the five goals and objectives the offense must strive to meet this spring.

I've already talked a lot about needing to find an identity, which you can read about HERE and listen to HERE. Let's get a bit more specific.

1. Place A Greater Emphasis On Fundamentals - If you dive into the film of the 2021 team you'll see some very intriguing pass game concepts, and the Irish offense was schemed well in the run game in 2020 when it had a competent offensive line. What the 2021 offense was lacking, however, was the fundamentals and technique that was needed for the unit to reach its full potential.

The spring is the time to focus on the fundamentals much, much more than scheme. Notre Dame absolutely must become a more fundamentally sound and disciplined offense. This is especially true at wide receiver and with the offensive line.

Last season Notre Dame had 44 offensive penalties in 13 games, and 31 of those penalties were by the offensive line. Georgia - in 15 games - had 41 offensive penalties and 24 from its line. Michigan - in 14 games - had 39 offensive penalties and just 22 came from the line. Alabama - in 15 games - had 48 offensive penalties with 25 coming from its line.

Baylor, a team with far less talent on offense than Notre Dame, was able to have success largely because of its discipline and sound play. The Bears had just 25 offensive penalties, and just 15 were from its line, which is why Baylor was able to go 12-2, win a Big 12 title and win the Sugar Bowl.

Show me a heavily penalized line and I'll show you a unit that doesn't play the game the right way. Need more evidence? How about the fact Notre Dame ranked 84th nationally in tackles for loss allowed, another piece of evidence to show how much the line lacked proper technique.

If Notre Dame's identity is going to be about precision and efficiency that must be coupled with the players having a supreme knowledge of how to play the game the right way. Fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals.

I expect this to be a huge part of Harry Hiestand's emphasis with the offensive line, and I'm curious to see how Chansi Stuckey is able to improve the technical play from the wide receivers, which was abysmal in 2021.

Coming out of the spring Notre Dame's offense needs to make a big technical jump.

2. Establish Toughness - Notre Dame wasn't an overly physical football team in 2021, which came a year after being physical was arguably the best aspect of its offense. Notre Dame was often not the most physical team on the field last season, and it relied on out-talenting most of its opponents.

The spring needs to be about emphasizing the need to be a physical football team. If that is going to happen the offense must be the driving force behind getting back on track from a physicality standpoint.

Last spring the Notre Dame offense got dominated by the defense, especially in the trenches. Playing with enhanced fundamentals and technique is needed to rectify this, but Hiestand and Rees need to get the mindset of the offense in the right place. When spring it over the offense needs to have started to physically take it to the defense.

3. Build Confidence - Speaking of mindset, Notre Dame hasn't been an overly confident unit on offense in past seasons. There were the occasional come from behind victories over inferior opponents, but in the big games the offense simply didn't play with a great deal of confidence, or effectiveness.

Rees wasn't an overly talented player at Notre Dame, and that's something he has admitted in the past. He didn't finish his career ranked third all-time in passing yards (7,670) and second in touchdown passes (61) because he had great physical skill. He was productive because he was smart and he was very confident in himself.

Rees was a very, very confident player and he seems to be a very confident coach. One of his most important tasks this spring is getting his offense to play with the same swagger and confidence that he played the game with. If the Notre Dame offensive players realize just how good they are and feel they are being given the tools to be successful you'll see them gain a great deal of confidence this spring.

Talent + fundamentals + confident = a very, very dangerous offense.

4. Focus On The Run Game - I'm not talking about the need to focus more time and attention on the run game, or even improving the run game, which is a given. My point here is more about figuring out what the run game will look like in the fall from a schematic standpoint. Will the offense be built around the inside zone/outside zone concepts? What will be the mis-direction runs? How much gap scheme will the offense implement with Hiestand in charge of the line?

Hiestand is a zone coach, but as we saw in 2015 and 2017 with the counter plays and the Buck Sweep concepts he has shown the ability to develop some man and gap principles into the zones to create a very diverse and effective ground attack.

Rees relied heavily on the zones in 2020 with some effective counters mixed in. In 2021 the struggles of the line forced him to go away from the concepts that worked so well in 2020, 2017 and 2015.

This spring Rees, Hiestand and running backs coach Deland McCullough need to figure out which schemes best fit the offensive line, the unique skills of the running backs and just how much they are going to use the quarterback in the run game.

5. Get Quarterbacks To Take A Step Forward - I'll talk more about the quarterbacks in the questions article, but one spring objective is that the returning quarterbacks (Tyler Buchner, Drew Pyne) both need to come out of the spring as much-improved players compared to where they ended last season.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter