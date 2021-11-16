Notre Dame Must Be Prepared For Georgia Tech's Talent

Get to know this name, Jahmyr Gibbs.

He is one reason Notre Dame won’t pay attention to Georgia Tech’s (3-7) losing record.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly called Gibbs, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound sophomore the Player of the Year in the ACC.

“He’s a breakout player,” Kelly said. “I think he’s had 200 yards in total offense in a number of consecutive games. He’s a weapon and an outstanding player.”

Gibbs returned a kickoff for a touchdown last week and he finished with 229 total yards of offense in a 41-30 loss to Boston College. Gibbs has had three straight games of more than 200 total yards of offense. He has rushed for more than a 100 yards in three straight games. Gibbs averages 5.3 yards per carry.

The Yellow Jackets could easily have a winning record.

They lost to Clemson by six, Miami by three and Northern Illinois by a point. Their game against Virginia was close enough. The Cavaliers beat them 48-40, but the Yellow Jackets held an early 13-0 lead.

Kelly knows the landmines.

It’s Senior Day for the Irish, Georgia Tech has nothing to lose and their record isn’t indicative of their talent. Kelly said Tech played North Carolina tough in a 45-22 loss.

“This is a football team that has really good football players on both sides of the ball. I know the record doesn't indicate it. But I think you look at the scores of the games they played,” Kelly said. “They’ve lost some games here. But this is a classic team that if you do not pay them due respect and you do not play well against them, they will beat you. They get your attention. When I watch them play, there are good players on both sides of the ball.”

Tech played last week without starting quarterback Jeff Sims.

Backup Jordan Yates finished 17 of 28 passing for 126 yards with an interception and a touchdown. Yates was sacked three times but still rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Kelly said along the defensive line the Yellow Jackets are as “big as anybody we are going to play against.”

From Kelly’s view, this is a difficult game in terms of timing.

Tech will play unburdened because there aren’t expectations for them.

It’s a team that won’t be playing in a bowl game so this is their bowl game.

At least that’s how Kelly frames it.

"You're getting a really, really dangerous football team and one that has finished their schedule in the ACC and now plays Notre Dame and Georgia and back-to-back,” he said. “In terms of their motivation, these are their bowl games. So as you can see, as a head coach, these are the games that you feel a little bit uneasy about because your opponent has nothing really to worry about going into the game other than just taking a free swing and playing without anything to worry about. We have to play well.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter