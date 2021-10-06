Notre Dame Must Be Ready For Another Tough Defense, Loud Crowd

Notre Dame will have to face a potent Virginia Tech defense and loud crowd on Saturday night

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly knows what his football team is walking into on Saturday night in Blacksburg, Va.

"It's a really good football team and tough to beat at home," Kelly said of the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Three years ago, when Notre Dame played at Virginia Tech, it was a shootout.

The teams combined for 78 points and 879 yards of total offense in a 45-23 Irish victory that was closer than the final score shows.

Points don’t figure to be so fertile this year for the trip to Lane Stadium.



This shapes up as a white knuckle defensive affair. The Hokies (3-1) are giving up just 15.3 points per game, but the Virginia Tech offense averages just 23.5 points per game. Tech has a solid win, beating North Carolina 17-10 in the season opener. The Tar Heels (3-2) were a top 20 team at the time.

They also suffered a disappointing loss to West Virginia.

For the Irish (4-1), this will be arguably tougher than their game last week against Cincinnati, which is currently ranked sixth by the Associated Press.

Why? It’s on the road and it will be very loud. Tech is the third straight team that Notre Dame has played with a bye week and their defense is very good.

Kelly said the team will spend time dealing with the hostile crowd.

“It's obviously a difficult place to play,” Kelly said. “We'll need to prepare our football team for that, and that environment is very difficult to play in. We'll address that with our team today and then build on that during the week.”

Kelly is impressed with the Hokie defense.

“[Virginia Tech's] defense is aggressive. I really like what they do on the backend,” Kelly noted, also pointing out the outstanding performance of junior cornerback Jermaine Waller.

Waller has three interceptions, two pass breakups, and 22 tackles. Dax Hollifield, a junior that Notre Dame recruited coming out of high school, is another defender that caught Kelly's attention. Hollifield has three sacks, 4.5 tackles for losses, and one interception in four games.

Kelly said he’s really impressed with the running backs. Tech has rushed for 689 yards and it’s averaging 140.8 per game. Braxton Burmeister, a 6-1 junior quarterback, is their leading rusher with 224 yards in four games. Jalen Holston, a 5-11, 215-pound junior, is their second-leading rusher. He has rushed for 162 yards. Notre Dame has had issues with mobile quarterbacks like Burmeister for years.

This figures to be a pivotal game for Notre Dame, which will have to rebound from its worst performance of the season. The Irish turned the ball over three times against Cincinnati.

“It is a really good football team and tough to beat at home,” Kelly said. “So, we'll have a challenge. We certainly had one in 2018 when we went down there and we'll certainly have another one on Saturday night.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter