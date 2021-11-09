Notre Dame Must Score To Keep Pace With The Potent Virginia Offense

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly knows his team must score to keep pace with the potent Virginia offense

There is a fairly narrow goal for Notre Dame when it plays Virginia on Saturday night in Charlottesville.

Be productive offensively.

The Cavaliers (6-3) are an offensive juggernaut that leads the nation at 545. They are putting up 545.2 yards per game and is tied for 11th in scoring at 38.9 points per contest.

Virginia isn’t so good defensively.

BYU hung 66 on the Cavaliers and North Carolina scored 59. They have had their moments, shutting out Duke and William & Mary, but Virginia has struggled to get stops for much of the season.

Generally, this is a game where the Irish need to score quickly and often.

“I look at these things like this,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “Notre Dame has won 40-straight games when it scored 30 points or more. We got to score points. We want to obviously limit them. But yes, we've got to score some points in this game. There's no doubt.”

It’s unclear if the Cavaliers will be playing with star quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who is listed as "day-to-day" after sustaining an apparent rib injury in the loss to BYU. Armstrong is averaging 395 yards passing per game, which is second overall, and he is fifth in touchdown passes with 27.

If Armstrong can’t go, the Cavaliers will likely turn to Jay Woolfolk, an inexperienced freshman. If Armstrong has broken ribs, which is what the injury appears to be, it truly will be a game-time call for Virginia.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book played against Syracuse and USC in 2018 with broken ribs. Kelly still isn’t sure how he got through the game.

“It's hard, It really was,” Kelly said of playing Book. “We weren't even sure he could play, to be quite honest with you. It's like almost a moment-to-moment decision. And our protections changed. We were in seven-man protection. We had three men out. We did a lot of things to try to protect him. And I will say this, it was truly, you want to talk about game day, it was warm-ups in pre-game when he decided that he could give it a shot. You're like, 'Oh my God. We don't know?!?!' Yeah, it was that was difficult.”

According to Kelly, Armstrong is the master at being patient.

“He extends plays,” Kelly said. “Let’s start there. His ability to extend plays makes him extremely dangerous. And the balance at wide receiver. It’s not like against North Carolina, where you knew the ball was going to go. His ball can go anywhere.”

The Cavaliers have three receivers with over 40 catches.

Billy Kemp IV and Keytaon Thompson, seniors with 59 and 52 catches, and Dontayvion Wicks, a sophomore receiver who has 42 receptions. Thompson’s position is listed as FBP. In Virginia’s vernacular that means he’s a football player. He has also rushed for 224 yards, which is third on the team. Jelani Woods, a 6-foot-7, 265-pound transfer tight end from Oklahoma State, has 29 catches.

The versatility of the receiving core is a challenge.

“So, from tight end to the three wide receivers, the ball can go anywhere,” Kelly said. “It's not like we can roll our coverage or drop somebody down and have our eyes on a particular player. And that's really what makes this offense so difficult to defend because if he does extend the play, these guys are all dangerous and it's not looking to one guy. It's four. And that's problematic.”

