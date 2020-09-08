Notre Dame Names Five Team Captains For 2020

Notre Dame announced that five players - all seniors or older - would be team captains for the 2020 season. There were three defensive players and two offensive players named captains.

Quarterback Ian Book and right tackle Robert Hainsey were the offensive representatives, and both return for their second seasons as captains.

Book enters his third season, and the California native is 20-3 as a starter for the Irish. Last season he passed for 3,034 yards and 34 touchdowns while adding 546 yards and four more scores on the ground.

Hainsey, a senior, enters his third season as the every-game starter at right tackle, but he also started four games and rotated in every other series as a freshman in 2017. That season he was part of a Notre Dame offensive line that was named as the nation's best, winning the Joe Moore Award.

Fifth-year senior ends Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes were joined by sixth-year senior Shaun Crawford as captains on the defensive side. This is each player's first seasons as a captain.

Ogundeji was a key part of the Irish rotation last season, but he's expected to be one of the team's best defenders in 2020. The Michigan native racked up 34 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season. He had a fumble return for a touchdown in Notre Dame's 35-20 victory over Virginia.

Hayes, also a Michigan native, was off to his best start last season before a shoulder injury ended his season early in the fourth game. Hayes enters his final season with 80 career tackles, 14.5 career tackles for loss and 6.5 career sacks.

Crawford has overcome a tremendous amount of adversity to get to this point. Expected to be the team's starting nickel in 2015, a knee injury in camp cost him the entire season. He returned in 2016 as a starting corner, but an Achilles injury in game two ended that season. After a strong 2017 campaign, Crawford missed the entire 2018 season with another knee injury.

After initially announcing the 2019 season would be his last, Crawford decided to return for one more season, and he now enters the season as a starter at safety and a team captain.

