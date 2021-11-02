Playing Navy Is Always A Challenge For Notre Dame

Notre Dame always has part of its mind on Navy, and the Irish will host an improving Midshipmen squad this weekend

Perhaps no team on Notre Dame’s schedule creates season-long anxiety than Navy.

The Midshipmen are a team that the Irish should beat every year in a game that isn’t really close, but it's never that easy.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has a standard interview question for hiring defensive coordinators. How will you scheme for Navy? First-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman got a pass on that question because he prepared for them at Cincinnati. Freeman coached against Navy in 2018, a 42-0 win for the Bearcats. Cincinnati also played Army last season and won 24-10.

Navy is on the coaching staff’s mind year-round. Kelly has a filing cabinet full of defensive game plans and notes of formations and plays from the ten previous games.

The recipe for the Midshipmen’s game plan never changes. They chew up clock with their triple-option, flex bone offense and they keep the ball in front of them on defense.

They make up for a distinct size disadvantage with discipline and precision. It’s really about execution for them.

Notre Dame is 8-2 against Navy during Kelly’s tenure.

Kelly got schooled in his first season. Notre Dame lost 35-10 in 2010. The Irish lost in 2016 also.

There won’t be any secrets.

For the Irish (7-1), it’ll be about defending the edges and trying to sort through the ball fakes on the handoffs from the quarterback to the running backs.

Notre Dame recruited a quarterback, freshman walk-on Chase Ketterer from New Prairie, specifically to prepare for Navy. Ketterer ran a Navy-like offense at New Prairie High School in New Prairie, Indiana.

Navy struggled in the early part of the season. Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper was fired by Athletics director Chet Gladchuck after a loss to Air Force. Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo hired Jasper back the next day as an offensive assistant.

Then, several Navy assistants quit because of the vaccine mandate for Covid-19.

After losing their first two games to Marshall and Air Force by a combined 61 points, the Midshipmen (2-4) have slowly climbed back into typical form. They scared Cincinnati two weeks ago, ultimately losing 27-20 after leading in the first half.

On Oct. 29, Navy upset Tulsa 20-17. Every game since Air Force, except Memphis, has been close.

Kelly said the early season problems for Navy centered around its defense. Marshall scored 40 and Air Force scored 34.

“Teams have to spend a lot of their time or capital, if you will, on the field to score points. It's shortening the game," Kelly said. "They're possessing the football, they're getting first downs, they're using up all their fourth downs, they're using all four, and the game closes on you, and by the time you look up, there are four minutes to go in the half and you've had three or four possessions. It's the way they're playing, but I think it has started with the defense, in particular, keeping the points down.”

Kelly said the big challenge playing Navy is that its style is one-of-a-kind, and they are really good at making opponents play their game.

“I'll be quite honest with you, these games are never easy because you're playing a style of football that goes contrary to what you've been teaching for the past four months,” Kelly said. “It's a challenge to the coaches and the players to prepare themselves, and you're preparing against great competitors. They know their strengths and they know their weaknesses and so they play to that.”

