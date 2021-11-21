Notre Dame Needs To Do What It Takes To Lock Up Marcus Freeman

Schools will continue coming for Marcus Freeman, which means Notre Dame needs to do what it takes to keep him in South Bend

Any student of history knows that when empires fall it can, in most instances, be traced back to not having a proper line of succession. Notre Dame is in the midst of its best stretch of football since the late 1980's and early 1990's when Lou Holtz was the head coach, and it must make the proper steps to ensure a proper line of succession in order to keep its football empire rolling, and hopefully to take it to a level it hasn't reached since 1988.

The wildest college football season of recent memory has resulted in some big-time jobs coming open, and there are possibly more to come. USC came open in September and LSU came open in October, and today Florida announced it had fired head coach Dan Mullen.

Virginia Tech, TCU, Washington and Washington State are Power 5 jobs that are open. Other openings are Akron, UMass and Florida International. You can expect more jobs to come open in December, and as the above positions get filled other openings will come open.

Schools are already coming after Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, and you can fully expect even more to come calling for the talented 35-year old coordinator who has the Irish defense playing at an exceptionally high level right now.

What Freeman has done on the football field this season is build an Irish unit that ranks in the Top 10 in defensive efficiency, and his work on the recruiting trail has been even more impressive. Notre Dame has not allowed a touchdown in its last three games, something we haven't seen since 2012, and the nine points allowed in the last three games is something we haven't seen from a Notre Dame defense since 1983.

Talking to sources throughout the season, Freeman is a coach that is loved and respected by his players and has a strong bond with his assistant coaches, and there's a mutual respect there.

Freeman is a hot commodity because he has all the things programs want and need at the top of the program. He's an excellent teacher, he has a brilliant defensive mind, he can communicate to the modern athlete in a way that commands respect, he's shown an ability and willingness to adapt - or even be ahead of - offenses and how to combat them and he's an elite recruiter. He's also young and has a great football lineage.

With so many big jobs open, and so few attractive candidates with proven experience available, Freeman is going to only continue being a hot candidate.

Notre Dame needs to step up and do whatever it takes to make sure Freeman stays and the line of succession is clear.

Head coach Brian Kelly has the program humming, and while I certainly have frustrations and questions about his ability to take the program over the final hump, Notre Dame is one of just two schools that can claim it had at least 10 wins each of the last five seasons (2017-21). The other program is Alabama.

Kelly is also 60 years old, the longest tenured coach in Notre Dame history and he has just three years remaining on his current contract. We are getting close to the period that Kelly has said in the past would be time that he retires and is "sipping a Mai Tai on the beach."

It's time for Notre Dame to step up and make sure that when Kelly leaves the replacement is clear, and that replacement could already be in house. The Irish need to step up to the plate now and rework Freeman's contract and create a "coach-in-waiting" situation.

I don't care if this is done publicly or privately, and I'd actually prefer it be done privately, but Notre Dame has to do what it takes to ensure that Freeman stays in South Bend. Freeman's combination of recruiting and coaching is what the Irish need for the defense to truly take the final step and become an elite, championship caliber defense even beyond what we've seen in past seasons.

Freeman should be the standard for what Kelly demands from his coaches, and we also see that with defensive line coach Mike Elston and we are starting to see that from corners coach Mike Mickens. That is coaching at an elite level and recruiting at an elite level. Not "good" or "really good" but elite. Keeping that presence within the program, and eventually turning the program over to Freeman, is something that makes a great deal of sense and absolutely must be done before it's too late.

Oklahoma did that with Lincoln Riley. Ohio State did that with Ryan Day. Notre Dame needs to do that with Marcus Freeman

