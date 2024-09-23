Notre Dame to be Without a Tight End in Louisville Showdown
No. 15 Notre Dame welcomes No. 16 Louisville this weekend for a showdown in South Bend but when the Fighting Irish do so, they'll be without a tight end.
Sophomore Cooper Flanagan, who scored on a 28-yard touchdown reception against Purdue, has officially been ruled out by head coach Marcus Freeman, who met the media on Monday afternoon.
Flanagan suffered an ankle injury against Miami (Ohio) this past Saturday and was not listed on Notre Dame's updated depth chart that was released late Monday morning.
Flanagan has hauled in three receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown so far in 2024. Freeman gave no word on just how long Flanagan is expected to be out.
