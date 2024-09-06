Notre Dame-Northern Illinois Game Predictions: Marcus Freeman Home Opener Revenge
Notre Dame is 1-0 after beating Texas A&M 23-13 last Saturday in what some have called the most impressive showing by any team in Week 1.
How does Notre Dame come back a week later while at home against a Northern Illinois program that has given different Power Four/Five teams fits over the last two decades?
Here is what Mason Plummer of Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated sees happening:
Contrary to what the NIU fans on Twitter who have come after me in recent days believe, Notre Dame wins this one handily. Marcus Freeman has had emotional letdowns after huge games at Notre Dame already (Marshall, Cal) and will not let it happen again.
This team is rolling and will be pumped to be back home with a 1-0 record, soon to be 2-0. NIU’s defense is legit but it will be no match for Riley Leonard’s dual-threat ability. I expect Leonard to combine for 4, maybe 5 touchdowns on the ground and through the air as the Irish take care of business. I can see this being 17-3 at half before the Irish break it open in the second half. Eli Raridon has 50+ yards and a touchdown.
Notre Dame 41, Northern Illinois 10.
