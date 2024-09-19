Notre Dame Football: Miami Reveals Uniform Choice for Trip to South Bend
Miami University brings its football team to Notre Dame for the third time in program history on Saturday as the Fighting Irish and RedHawks will do battle.
The first trip Miami took to Notre Dame was back before Knute Rockne ever even played a down for the blue and gold. November 13, 1909 saw Notre Dame blank Miami 46-0.
108 years later Miami would return to South Bend with the Irish winning in 2017, 52-17.
Now Miami makes that trip again Saturday and will do so wearing a uniform combination it hasn't yet in 2024.
Miami has played one road game this year, that coming at Northwestern's makeshift lakeside stadium on August 31. It wore white tops and red pants that day.
