Notre Dame Celebrates as Surprise Fan Cheers Them Off Field Following Win vs. Louisville
Notre Dame earned a hard fought victory over Louisville on Saturday by a 31-24 margin. The win moves the Fighting Irish to 4-1 on the year and keeps them alive in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.
After winning the game, the Notre Dame team did it's long tradition of singing the alma mater with the student section before jogging off the field and back to the locker room. When they did so, a familiar face was in the stands to cheer them off the field.
Jaden Mickey, who played the last two seasons and first four games of this year before deciding to redshirt for the season and transfer, was there to celebrate in a big way with his old teammates. Check it out below.
Mickey plans to graduate in the spring and transfer. Wherever he ends up next he will have two years of eligibility remaining.