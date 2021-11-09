Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Next College Football Playoff Ranking Will Be Very Important For Notre Dame

    How much Notre Dame goes up in the polls tonight will have a big impact on how far the Irish can ultimately go
    No matter where Notre Dame finds itself in the College Football Playoff rankings this evening the Irish are still in the mix to earn a playoff bid. But how high Notre Dame climbs this weekend will determine if the Irish are outsiders in the playoff discussion or legitimate contenders as they get ready for their final three games of the season.

    Notre Dame earned a convincing victory over Navy after it placed 10th in the first ranking, and it was a much-needed blowout victory. Notre Dame also got a lot of help, as No. 3 Michigan State lost to Purdue and No. 9 Wake Forest lost to North Carolina.

    Notre Dame will move up at least one spot thanks to that Wake Forest lost, but what made those two games even more beneficial to the Irish is that it beat both Purdue (27-13) and North Carolina (44-34) by double digits.

    Those were the only two Top 10 teams to lose this past weekend, but several other programs had sloppy wins over bad teams. 

    Alabama beat a 4-5 LSU by just six, and if LSU was even remotely better it would have defeated the Tide.

    Ohio State beat a 3-7 Nebraska team by just nine thanks to the Cornhuskers missing a pair of field goals. 

    Cincinnati caught a huge break in its win over 3-6 Tulsa, as the Golden Hurricanes failed to score on back-to-back fourth quarter possessions despite getting inside the Cincinnati 10-yard line on both drives. 

    Notre Dame likely won't jump any of those teams, and I won't argue the Irish should be ahead of those teams. What the weekend did, however, was allow Notre Dame to close the gap on those programs from a resume standpoint and an eye-ball standpoint.

    So what happens with Notre Dame tonight? The worst case scenario for Notre Dame is that it climbs just one spot ahead of Wake Forest. The best case scenario is the Spartans drop and Notre Dame is able to jump ahead of them and Michigan.

    Last week Notre Dame's overall resume wasn't as good as either team, but this weekend changed that.

    Not only did Michigan State suffer a convincing loss to Purdue, a team Notre Dame defeated soundly, Michigan's resume also took a huge hit. Michigan's opponents went just 1-8 this past weekend, allowing Notre Dame to jump ahead of them in regards to its opponent's win-loss record. Notre Dame can now argue for having a better strength of schedule and strength of record than both of the teams from Michigan.

    The higher Notre Dame jumps up tonight the better its odds it can climb all the way into the top four by season's end.

