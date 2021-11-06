NFL Draft Matchup: Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams vs Navy LB Diego Fagot

Coming off of his best game of the season, Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams is hitting his stride at the perfect time. Over the last two games, Williams has rushed for 337 yards and three touchdowns on just 47 carries (7.2 yards per carry).

Early season numbers would point to a “regression” period for the Irish running back after a standout 2020 campaign. In reality, the early season was just an acclimation period for Williams. Working behind a veteran offensive line last season allowed him to be a lot more urgent with his running style.

SURPRISING GROWTH

The 2021 version has given him an opportunity to evolve - forced to become a ton more patient behind a less experienced offensive front. Williams is a slightly odd projection as a high volume ball carrier due to his marginal size (5’9”, 199 pound listing). That listing can be a little misleading - boasting a powerfully built and well proportioned frame.

The first thing that pops out about Williams is his unnatural level of contact balance and body lean. Williams always seems to finish forward, subtly contorting his body in positions where he rarely ever takes big shots. It is especially impressive from a player who played a lot of wide receiver while he was at St. John Vianney. Add in Williams being perhaps the most outstanding pass protector at the running back in the 2022 NFL Draft prospect (and maybe in the last few classes overall) - and we have a potential every down offensive weapon who can affect the game from multiple angles.

Williams will be countered by talented Navy linebacker Diego Fagot. There haven’t been many more productive linebackers in all of college football over the last three seasons than Fagot, recorded an impressive 243 total stops and 33 tackles for loss.

UNQUESTIONED TOP NAVY PROSPECT

After a standout athletic career at Calvary Christian Academy in Florida, Fagot would spend one academic year at the Naval Academy Prep School before enrolling full time at the U.S. Naval Academy, continuing his academic and athletic career. During his initial season with the program, Fagot would earn playing time in every game on defense and special teams.

During the 2019 season, he would earn a ton more playing time, pacing the Midshipmen with 100 total tackles, while finishing second on the team in both tackles for loss (12) and sacks (5.5). That would be the beginning - the evolution into one of the finer and more productive off ball linebackers on the collegiate level.

From an NFL Draft perspective, Fagot does mirror the stock of former Army standout Cole Christiansen, who has quietly stuck on the Los Angeles Chargers roster over the last two seasons.

There is a misconception when it comes to Military academies that they do not recruit athletes. Fagot is an example that this assumption is just not true. At a verified 6’2 3⁄8” and 232 pounds this spring, he is a smooth athlete who has no issue transitioning laterally.

His trigger downhill is impressive, processing quickly and coming to balance with authority. There is a clear special team upside here, boasting an impressive level of effort and controlled recklessness.

The major issue for Fagot is a lack of length. With just 30 inch arms, he possesses an underwhelming tackle radius to make plays outside of his frame. This affects his range to make plays outside the tackle box, as well as his ability to close windows in zone coverage.

WHAT THE MATCHUP MEANS

This game against Kyren Williams and the Irish is going to be a huge test for Fagot. Aside from needing the defense to keep the talented Irish runner in check, Fagot is going to get tested a ton I terms of manipulating space to a high degree.

In a phone booth, Williams has these subtle movements that can make second level defenders look silly in tight spaces. Notre Dame is sure to test Fagot in space against the pass, leaving a big test on the table.

Obviously Williams could be a huge proponent in that area, with players such as tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Avery Davis also pitching in with some tough matchups in the passing game. Despite a down season for Navy, Fagot can leave a big winner regardless of the outcome.

Kyren has seen some talented second level defenders this season - so this will be nothing new. The impact for him will be to keep the momentum following.

If Williams is able to end the season on a positive note, to the degree he’s played, Kyren Williams could very well be the first running back off the board when April comes around.

