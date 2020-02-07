NFL Draft: Irish Players Rank Among The Best At Their Positions

We are still over two months away from the April NFL Draft, and the scouting combine and various pro days will continue to shake up the draft rankings with teams and analysts.

With the Senior Bowl now in the rear view, Pro Football Focus has released its Top 10 at each position, and there were a number of former Notre Dame players in the rankings.

Four different Notre Dame players made the Top 10 at their respective positions, with two making the rankings at the same position. Below is a list of those four players, where they rank in NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner’s Top 100 and why Renner ranked each player where he did.

Cole Kmet, Tight End — No. 4 (No. 96 overall)

“Kmet broke out in a big way in his first game of 2019, with nine catches for 108 yards and a score against Georgia. He didn't quite continue that dominance throughout the season, but you saw a very complete tight end when you viewed his tape from this past year. I'm not sure he “wows” in any one regard, but he can run a full route tree, and he's a competent inline run-blocker. He's dropped only two of his 60 catchable targets over the past two seasons.”

Julian Okwara, Defensive End — No. 4 (No. 22 overall)

“Okwara is a certified freak athlete who looks as comfortable in coverage as he does rushing the passer. The Notre Dame edge defender may be undersized, but that didn't stop him from being one of the best bull-rushers in the country. He converts speed to power about as well as anyone in this draft class, as he's very flexible for a 6-foot-5 edge defender. It all led to a 90.4 pass-rushing grade before his year was cut short with injury.

“The worrisome thing is that he only had three total pressures on 43 pass-rushing snaps against Mekhi Becton and Andrew Thomas this season. He was also fairly hot and cold this past year, with two or fewer pressures in five of the nine games he played in last year. Okwara usually needs a head of steam to work his moves and could be seen as a designated pass-rusher only at the next level.”

Alohi Gilman, Safety — No. 9

*Gilman started his career at Navy where he started as a freshman before transferring to Notre Dame and putting up a monster season in 2018. That year he was the only safety in the country to earn grades of 90-plus in run defense and coverage. Gilman excels in the box where his physical play style is most effective. He looked like one of the most adept players in press coverage at the Senior Bowl — amongst all defensive backs, not only the safeties — as he took some receivers completely out of the play at times. Put him in space though and you’ll see some athletic limitations. He got torched in the semifinal against Clemson last season and on several occasions in 2019. Gilman’s best role is likely as a nickel/dime safety in the league.”

Jalen Elliott, Safety — No. 10

*Elliott possesses a similar skillset to Gilman, but with a little more length to break up passes. He locked down tight ends with ease in the one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl and has forced 11 incompletions over the past two seasons. Like Gilman though, Elliott’s range is limited on the back end. Far too many of his angles from deep safety get rounded as his aiming points are inconsistent. There was definitely a stiffness in his hips as well that he made up for with physical play downfield that won’t fly with illegal contact rules in the NFL. Keeping him close to the line of scrimmage should be a priority.”

Not seeing Troy Pride Jr. in the Top 10 among cornerbacks was a bit of a surprise, but that will likely change after the combine. Wide receiver Chase Claypool hasn’t seen his stock rise much with Pro Football Focus despite a strong Senior Bowl performance. Claypool will need a strong performance at the combine to really boost his stock, but this is also an extremely deep wide receiver class. It wouldn’t be the least bit surprising to see more than 10 receivers get selected in the first two rounds.

Elliott and Pride will also need strong combine and pro day performances in order to eliminate some of the discussion about their lack of athleticism compared to other top players.