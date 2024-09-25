Notre Dame In The NFL: Kyren Williams and Cole Kmet With Strong Performances in Week 3
Notre Dame Football Players in the NFL: Week 3
Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, defense and offensive line play dominated the headlines. However, in week three, two top offensive skill position players from Notre Dame had standout performances, leading the way for Irish in the NFL.
It’s no secret that Notre Dame ranks among the best college programs in producing NFL tight end talent. In fact, you have to go back to the mid-90s to find a starting tight end from Notre Dame who wasn’t drafted.
The story is a bit different for running backs. While Notre Dame has seen several players reach the NFL and achieve success, Kyren Williams is the first star at the position in quite some time.
Kyren Williams - Running Back, Los Angeles Rams
Williams is a touchdown machine and a frequent member of the #IrishInTheNFL list. In the first two weeks, efficiency wasn’t on his side; the former Notre Dame star averaged less than three yards per carry, with touchdowns being his saving grace.
This past weekend, his yards per carry weren’t spectacular either, sitting at just 3.7 YPC. However, he found the end zone twice on the ground and added another touchdown through the air, finishing with 116 total yards on 26 touches and 3 scores.
His receiving touchdown made headlines as he executed a stunning front flip over 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga for the score.
Cole Kmet - Tight End, Chicago Bears
It’s been a slow start for Cole Kmet in 2024, which can honestly be said for the entire Bears offense. However, Kmet broke out in a big way against the Colts in Week 3.
Despite the loss, Kmet led Chicago with 10 receptions and scored a late touchdown as the Bears attempted a comeback. He finished the game with 10 catches for 97 yards and 1 touchdown.
Look for the Bears to focus on getting the ball into the hands of their skilled tight end moving forward.
Quenton Nelson - Left Guard, Indianapolis Colts
I’d like to apologize for suggesting that offensive linemen wouldn’t frequently make this list. We’re now three weeks in, and I’ve highlighted offensive line play for the third time.
However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the college program in question.
On Sunday afternoon, the Colts managed to hold a solid Bears defense to just one sack, and Quenton Nelson has emerged as the highest-graded pass blocker this season, boasting an impressive 90.1 grade. That’s elite performance from a likely future Hall of Famer.
Kyle Hamilton - Safety, Baltimore Ravens
Hamilton makes his first appearance on this list this season as
it was only a matter of time before he did.
The 2023 All-Pro safety wrapped up his Sunday with 12 total tackles, including 7 solo tackles and one quarterback hit.
Expect many more performances like this from the elite defensive back moving forward.
Brandon Aubrey - Kicker, Dallas Cowboys
Aubrey will likely earn a spot on this list every week except during the Cowboys' bye week—though even then, who knows? He went 2-for-2 on field goals on Sunday in a losing effort against the Baltimore Ravens, but he stole the show with a stunning 65-yard kick as the Cowboys nearly mounted a comeback.
He also gave Dallas a chance with a perfectly executed onside kick.
There are so many impressive stats that define the start of Aubrey's career. It's clear his foot is made of gold.
Honorable Mentions
It was a great week of football for former Notre Dame players, and honorable mentions were definitely warranted.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has made an appearance on this list every week and should be a mainstay. The former Notre Dame standout finished with 9 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss.
Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love is having another Pro Bowl-caliber season. He recorded five total tackles in a Seahawks victory, with one tackle also resulting in a loss.
Javontae Jean-Baptiste is seeing quality snaps for the Washington Commanders following his seventh-round selection in the recent draft. On Monday night, he notched his first career NFL sack, taking down Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the third quarter
