Notre Dame NFL Roundup: Week Five

Here’s a run down of how former Notre Dame alums performed in week five of the NFL regular season.

Pittsburgh Steelers 38, Philadelphia Eagles 29

Steeler wide receiver Chase Claypool became the first rookie in franchise history to score four touchdowns in a game. Claypool had seven catches for 110 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Claypool also had a rushing touchdown.

You can read about his historic performance HERE.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt had five tackles 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries in the victory. Tuitt had a crucial fourth quarter sack that stalled a Philadelphia drive and forced a field goal with the Steelers up 31-29. The 57-yard field goal was missed, and Claypool caught a touchdown pass for 35 yards to ice the game.

Houston Texans 30, Jacksonville Jaguars 14

Houston wide receiver Will Fuller V caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in the win, the first of the season for the Texans. Of course, this win comes the week after the Texans fired head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien. Center Nick Martin started at center for the Texans, who averaged 5.9 yards per rush and allowed just one sack. Running back C.J. Prosise did not get a catch or carry in the game.

Jacksonville tight end Tyler Eifert caught three passes for 16 yards in the loss.

Dallas Cowboys 37, New York Giants 34

The Cowboys fell behind 17-3 but rallied back to win, despite losing quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas racked up an impressive 402 yards and 6.3 yards per play, with All-Pro guard Zack Martin leading the way.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith had a bit of a bounce back performance, leading the Cowboy defense with 14 tackles and three tackles for loss. Smith also had a half a sack and two quarterback hurries.

New York safety Julian Love played but did not register any stats. Wide receiver Golden Tate had four catches for 42 yards.

Carolina Panthers 23, Atlanta Falcons 16

Rookie cornerback Troy Pride Jr. had a career-high five solo tackles in the Panther victory. Pride registered a total of six tackles, and his solo stops was third for the Panthers. Pride has been a part of the secondary rotation for much of his first season, but he got extra snaps in the win Sunday due to starter Donte Jackson going down with an injury.

Notre Dame alum J.J. Jansen handled snapping duties for the Carolina special teams.

Baltimore Ravens 27, Cincinnati Bengals 3

Baltimore left tackle Ronnie Stanley was back in action after missing last week’s win over Washington. His return helped spark an offense that rushed for 161 yards and allowed just one sack. Former Irish receiver Miles Boykin was targeted twice in the pass game but did not catch a pass.

Cincinnati rookie defensive end Khalid Kareem had one tackle in the loss for the Bengals, who fell to 1-3-1.

Chicago Bears 20, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19

The Bears improved to 4-1 after beating the Buccaneers in a low-scoring, gritty game. Rookie tight end Cole Kmet started in the two tight end alignment and played 21 snaps on offense and 10 on special teams. Kmet was never targeted in the pass game.

Second-year guard Alex Bars played 31 snaps off the bench for the Bears.

Seattle Seahawks 27, Minnesota Vikings 26

The Seahawks won in comeback fashion, scoring the game-winning touchdown with just :15 seconds left in the game.

Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph caught one pass for 10 yards while safety Harrison Smith had two tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Cleveland Browns 32, Indianapolis Cots 23

All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and the Colts lost a shootout. The Colts had just 311 yards of offense.

Miami Dolphins 43, San Francisco 49ers 17

San Francisco got blown out and struggled on offense. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey and the line struggled, giving up five sacks in the loss.

Miami tight end Durham Smythe was not active for the game.

Arizona Cardinals 30, New York Jets 10

Jets special teams captain Matthias Farley had two special teams tackles in the loss.

You can find updated rosters for Notre Dame players in the NFL HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter