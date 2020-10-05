Notre Dame NFL Roundup: Week Four

Sunday was a busy day for former Notre Dame players in the NFL. Here’s a run down of how they all performed.

Minnesota Vikings 31, Houston Texans 23

The Vikings got their first win of the season over the Texans, who drop to 0-4. Tight end Kyle Rudolph caught two passes for 27 yards, and Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith registered three tackles in the victory. Smith was ejected in the first quarter over a very, very questionable targeting call.

Texan receiver Will Fuller V hauled in six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. It was Fuller’s second 100-yard game of the season. Center Nick Martin started and helped the offense get 386 yards in the loss. Running back CJ Prosise did not get any touches for the Texans.

Fuller caught another touchdown late, which would have given the Texans a chance to tie with a successful two-point conversion, but the catch was overturned.

Indianapolis Colts 19, Chicago Bears 11

Guard Quenton Nelson and the Colts improved to 3-1 after beating the previously undefeated Bears. Rookie tight end Cole Kmet got the start for the Bears and was targeted once, but he did not catch a pass. Teammate Alex Bars played special teams for the Bears.

Carolina Panthers 31, Arizona Cardinals 21

Rookie cornerback Troy Pride Jr. had a pair of tackles and a tackle for loss as the Panthers improved to 2-2 on the season. Former Irish long snapper J.J. Jansen handles those duties for the Panthers as well.

Cincinnati Bengals 33, Jacksonville Jaguars 25

Jaguars veteran tight end Tyler Eifert was targeted six times and caught two passes for 22 yards in the loss. Bengals rookie end Khalid Kareem played but did not register any tackles.

Cleveland Browns 49, Dallas Cowboys 38

The Cowboys fell to 1-3 on the season, but the offense had a strong performance. Led by All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, the Cowboys racked up 566 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per play. Linebacker Jaylon Smith had seven tackles for the struggling Cowboy defense.

New Orleans Saints 35, Detroit Lions 29

Veteran end Romeo Okwara had three tackles, a sack and three quarterback hurries in the loss. Okwara now has two sacks in four games for the Lions, who fell to 1-3 with the loss. His younger brother, Julian Okwara, played mostly special teams and did not register a tackle.

Seattle Seahawks 31, Miami Dolphins 23

Miami tight end Durham Smythe caught two passes for a career-high 30 yards in the loss.

Denver Broncos 38, New York Jets 27

Jets special teams captain Matthias Farley played 27 snaps on special teams for the Jets in a losing effort. Former Irish running back Josh Adams and safety Bennett Jackson are on the Jets practice squad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Los Angeles Chargers 31

The Chargers blew a 24-7 lead as they fell to 1-3 on the season. Former Irish defensive tackle Jerry Tillery registered three tackles and a hurry for the Chargers. Defensive end Isaac Rochell played but did not register any stats. Safety Alohi Gilman continued as a key figure on the Charger special teams, and he registered one special teams tackle in the game.

Linebackers Drue Tranquill and Asmar Bilal are both on injured reserve.

Baltimore Ravens 31, Washington Football 17

Baltimore left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not play after injuring his ankle in each of the two previous games. Second-year wide receiver Miles Boykin caught two passes for 28 yards in the win.

Los Angeles Rams 17, New York Giants 9

The New York Giants fell to 0-4 on the season. Former Irish wide receiver Golden Tate caught four passes for 20 yards in the loss. Second-year safety Julian Love was limited with a lower leg injury from the previous week.

Buffalo Bills 30, Las Vegas Raiders 23

Eleven-year veteran offensive tackle Sam Young started for the Raiders, who racked up 397 yards of offense. Running back Theo Riddick was activated for the Raiders and carried the ball two times for 11 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles 25, San Francisco 49ers 20

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey and the 49ers fell to 2-2 after losing at home to the Eagles. The 49er offense racked up 417 yards of offense in the loss.

You can find updated rosters for Notre Dame players in the NFL HERE.

