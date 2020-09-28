Notre Dame NFL Roundup: Week Three

A look at how former Notre Dame players performed in week three NFL action.

MIAMI DOLPHINS 31, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 13

In a battle of former Notre Dame tight ends, Durham Smythe and the Miami Dolphins earned a convincing victory over Tyler Eifert and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Smythe hauled in a 7-yard catch on the first play of the game, and it was his first catch of the season. It was his only target of the game, and Smythe was used primarily as a blocker on his 42 snaps.

Eifert caught two passes for 11 yards in a losing effort.

CHICAGO BEARS 30, ATLANTA FALCONS 26

The Chicago Bears improved to 3-0 on the season. Rookie tight end Cole Kmet made his first career start, but the former Irish tight end was not targeted in the pass game.

TENNESSEE TITANS 31, MINNESOTA VIKINGS 30

All-Pro safety Harrison Smith finished the game with nine tackles, registered his first interception of the season, broke up a pass, had a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry in the defeat.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph caught two passes for 11 yards, but his 3-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter gave the Vikings a 30-25 lead.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 36, NEW YORK GIANTS 9

Despite being down several starters - including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo - offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and the San Francisco 49ers earned a convincing victory over the Giants. There were some rough moments for McGlinchey in the win.

For the Giants, former Irish All-American safety Julian Love racked up a career-high 11 tackles, including 10 solo stops. Another former Irish All-American - wide receiver Golden Tate - led the Giants with five catches that went for 36 yards.

CINCINNATI BENGALS 23, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 23

Well, at least the Bengals didn’t lose, but Cincinnati and the Eagles both remain winless after tying in their week three matchup.

Rookie defensive end Khalid Kareem registered two tackles in the game.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS 28, HOUSTON TEXANS 21

Pittsburgh improved to 3-0 while the Texans dropped to 0-3 in a tightly contested game.

Veteran defensive end Stephon Tuitt had a big game for the Steeler defense, registering four tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and four more hits on the quarterback. Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool caught one pass for 24 yards, and he’s now averaging 25.4 yards per catch on the season. Claypool also had a special teams tackle in the victory.

Houston wide receiver Will Fuller caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Former Irish running back CJ Prosise carried the ball once for one yard for the Texans, and Nick Martin got the start at center.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 36, NEW YORK JETS 7

All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and the Indianapolis Colts earned a convincing victory over the Jets. The Colts rushed for 119 yards in the win and the Jet defense was held without a sack. The Jets had just one quarterback hurry in the entire game.

Safety Matthias Farley had one defensive tackle and one special teams tackle in a losing effort.

Jet running back Josh Adams was demoted to the practice squad following last week’s loss. Indianapolis defensive tackle Sheldon Day, an Irish All-American, remains on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS 21, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 16

The Carolina Panthers earned their first victory of the season, and the rough start to the season for the Chargers continues.

Rookie cornerback Troy Pride Jr. made two tackles on defense and also registered a special teams stop. Veteran long snapper J.J. Jansen also played for the Panthers.

Defensive end Isaac Rochell blocked an extra point in the second quarter. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery had one tackle in the loss. Safety Alohi Gilman played special teams for the Chargers.

Los Angeles linebacker Asmar Bilal was placed on injured reserve after he earned his first career NFL appearance last weekend.

DETROIT LIONS 26, ARIZONA CARDINALS 23

The Lions got on the board with their first victory of the season, a hard-fought road victory over the Cardinals.

Former Irish end Romeo Okwara had two tackles and a quarterback hurry in the win. Okwara also had a huge third quarter sack that put Arizona in a long-yardage situation. Two plays later Cardinal quarterback Kyler Murray threw a pick on 3rd-and-12.

Rookie end Julian Okwara was active for this game after being made inactive a week ago.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 38, DALLAS COWBOYS 31

The Cowboys fell to 1-2 on the season after Seattle scored the game-winning touchdown with just 1:47 left in the game.

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin fueled an offense that racked up a s running 522 yards. In fact, the Cowboys out-gained the Seahawks 522 to 412, but three Dak Prescott turnovers proved to be too much for the Cowboys to overcome.

Martin actually moved to offensive tackle at one point during the game. Martin, of course, was a four-year starter at left tackle for the Fighting Irish.

Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith - a former Notre Dame All-American - had eight tackles on defense.

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs square off tonight at 8:15 PM eastern. Former Notre Dame stars Ronnie Stanley and Miles Boykin will be in action for the Ravens.

