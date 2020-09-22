Notre Dame NFL Roundup: Week Two

Week two in the NFL saw a number of strong performances from former Notre Dame players.

Here’s the run down.

CLEVELAND BROWNS 35, CINCINNATI BENGALS 30

Rookie defensive end Khalid Kareem registered one tackle on 14 snaps and five special teams snaps. His biggest moment came when he laid out Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Here’s that hit:

CHICAGO BEARS 17, NEW YORK GIANTS 13

Rookie tight end Cole Kmet made his first career catch, which went for 12 yards. He played 22 snaps for the Bears offense. Former Irish lineman Alex Bars played four special teams snaps in the victory for the Bears, who are now 2-0.

Giants starting safety Julian Love - an All-American corner at Notre Dame - made his first interception of the season.

Love had five tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass break up to go with that interception.

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate played his first game of the season, hauling in five passes for 47 yards.

DALLAS COWBOYS 40, ATLANTA FALCONS 39

It was a big day for former Irish players on the Cowboys roster. Dallas had an epic comeback, and the former Irish standouts played a key role. Right guard Zack Martin fueled an offense that went for 570 yards of offense, which included 125 rush yards while allowing just one sack.

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith led the defense with 13 tackles (8 solo), a tackle for loss and a pass break up in a winning effort.

GREEN BAY PACKERS 42, DETROIT LIONS 21

Defensive end Romeo Okwara had four tackles and one tackle for loss for the Lions in a losing effort. Younger brother Julian Okwara was not active for the game. Former Irish wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was placed on the Packers injured reserve prior to the game with a knee injury.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 28, MINNESOTA VIKINGS 11

All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson helped lead a Colts offense that went for 151 rushing yards. Here is Nelson dominating on one of the better runs of the day.

Vikings Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith had five tackles and a pass break up in the loss. Tight end Kyle Rudolph was held without a catch on a day when the Vikings pass game struggled mightily. Quarterback Kirk Cousins went just 11-26 for 113 yards with three interceptions.

BUFFALO BILLS 31, MIAMI DOLPHINS 28

Tight end Durham Smythe played 35 offensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in the loss, but he was not targeted in the pass game.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 31, NEW YORK JETS 13

49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey was a key figure in the offense racking up 31 points and 182 yards on the ground. Here’s a big downfield hit for the former Irish All-American.

Former Irish running back Josh Adams had just one carry that went for zero yards. He did have a special teams tackle in the game. Jets captain Matthias Farley played 23 special teams snaps in the loss.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS 26, DENVER BRONCOS 21

The Steelers earned a big victory over the Broncos, and a pair of former Irish stars played a key role. Defensive tackle Stephon Tuitt had three quarterback pressures and rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool continued his great start to the season.

Here’s Claypool out-running the Broncos defense for an 84-yard touchdown.

According to the NFL, Claypool's 84-yard touchdown is the longest in league history by a Canadian-born player. Claypool finished the game with three catches for 88 yards.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 31, CAROLINA PANTHERS 17

Rookie cornerback Troy Pride Jr. struggled in the season opener so he was replaced in the starting lineup. Pride played just eight defensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps. The former Irish speedster registered one tackle in the loss.

TENNESSEE TITANS 33, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 30

Veteran tight end Tyler Eifert hauled in a 19-yard touchdown reception as part of a 3-catch, 36-yard performance for the Jaguars.

Here’s the Eifert touchdown:

BALTIMORE RAVENS 33, HOUSTON TEXANS 16

Despite going out with an ankle injury in the opener, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned to the lineup and helped Baltimore to 230 rushing yards in the blowout victory. Second-year wide receiver Miles Boykin got the start and hauled in four passes for 38 yards, both second on the offense.

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V was held without a catch while playing just 37 snaps due to an apparent hamstring injury. Former Notre Dame standout Nick Martin started at center for Houston.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 23, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 20

The Chargers battled the defending Super Bowl champs but fell just short.

Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery had a tackle and two quarterback hurries. End Isaac Rochell had two tackles in the loss. On special teams, safety Alohi Gilman played 18 snaps and former Irish linebacker Asmar Bilal played the first snap of his career. Bilal was activated from the practice squad to replace Drue Tranquill, whose season was ended last week after he injured his leg.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter