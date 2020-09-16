Nick McCloud Talks Notre Dame Transfer, Mike Mickens, Stephon Gilmore

Landing former NC State cornerback Nick McCloud this offseason was significant for Notre Dame, who lost NFL draft picks Julian Love and Troy Pride Jr. over the last two seasons.

The veteran cornerback's decision to transfer to Notre Dame solidified a position that otherwise would have been a major question mark this season. Following Notre Dame's first full practice after its season opening victory over Duke, McCloud sat down and answered a number of questions.

He talked about his decision to pick Notre Dame, his relationship with position coach Mike Mickens and how NFL star Stephon Gilmore is one asset he uses to improve his press technique.

0:05 - McCloud talks about his initial contact with safeties coach Terry Joseph, that relationship and how it impacted his decision to come to Notre Dame. He also spoke briefly about how his relationship with Pride and junior safety Houston Griffith also made his decision easier.

0:40 - The veteran corner talks about being recruited during a pandemic.

0:59 - McCloud begins a three-part discussion of his relationship with Mickens and what he learns from the first-year Irish coach.

2:20 - McCloud talks about learning to thrive with press technique, and how his relationship with Gilmore has helped him develop as a player.

