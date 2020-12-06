Notre Dame Stays At No. 2 In Latest Polls

Notre Dame remains at No. 2 in the latest AP and Coaches Polls

Notre Dame remained at No. 2 in the latest Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches Polls after its 45-21 victory over Syracuse.

The top seven spots remained the same in the AP Poll, as last week's No. 1 through No. 6 teams all won convincingly, and the No. 7 team - Cincinnati - didn't play. Texas A&M leaped Florida up to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll after its 31-20 victory at Auburn.

Notre Dame's next opponent - Clemson - remains at No. 3 in both polls. The Irish beat Clemson 47-40 in double overtime back on Nov. 7, and now the teams are set for a rematch in the ACC Championship on Dec. 19.

North Carolina jumped up to No. 20 in both polls, which means the Irish now have victories over two opponents that are currently ranked in the Top 25.

Notre Dame has also been ranked No. 2 in each of the first two College Football Playoff rankings. The next CFP rankings come out Tuesday night.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter