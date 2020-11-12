Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Game-Time/Network Is Set

Notre Dame's upcoming contest against North Carolina now has a start time and a network, as the ACC announced that the Irish and Tar Heels will start just after 3:30 PM (eastern) on Friday, Nov. 27, with ABC carrying the matchup.

North Carolina is currently 5-2 as it prepares for a weekend home matchup against Wake Forest. Both Notre Dame and North Carolina will have a bye the weekend of Nov. 21 before their matchup.

The Tar Heels began the season ranked 18th in the AP Poll and climbed all the way up to fifth after a 56-45 victory over then 19th-ranked Virginia Tech.

North Carolina lost two of three games, dropping a 31-28 game at Florida State (Oct. 17) and a 44-41 contest at Virginia (Oct. 31). The Tar Heels got back on track last weekend with a 56-24 beat down of in-state rival Duke.

If the Tar Heels beat Wake Forest this weekend it will ride a five-game home winning streak into its matchup against Notre Dame. The last meeting between Notre Dame and North Carolina was back on Oct. 7, 2017. That game was also in Chapel Hill. The Irish won that game 33-10, and it was the first career start for quarterback Ian Book.

