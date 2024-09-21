Northern Illinois Stunned at Home by Buffalo
In its first game since upsetting Notre Dame, Northern Illinois lost on its home field to a MAC rival
In this story:
At least Notre Dame's loss to Northern Illinois was to a contender to make the College Football Playoff, right?
Well, about that.
Northern Illinois can probably forget about playing in the College Football Playoff this December.
In its first game since a historic upset of Notre Dame in South Bend, Northern Illinois was upset on its home field by Buffalo in overtime on Saturday.
Antario Brown, who combined for 225 yards against Notre Dame, combined for just 95 yards in the 23-20 overtime loss to the Bulls.
