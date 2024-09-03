Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football: Early Weather Forecast for Northern Illinois Game

Notre Dame certainly won't be playing in the Texas heat on Saturday, but some rain may be in the area

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A Notre Dame pennant flies in front of the Word of Life Mural, commonly known as Touchdown Jesus, before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium.
Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A Notre Dame pennant flies in front of the Word of Life Mural, commonly known as Touchdown Jesus, before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

"Toto. I don't think we're in Kansas anymore."

Perhaps substitute Texas for Kansas and you could be talking about the Notre Dame football team entering Week 2 of the 2024 college football season.

Notre Dame, fresh off an impressive season opening victory at hot and humid Texas A&M, heads home for a Week 2 date with Northern Illinois. Awaiting the Irish will be much cooler temperatures on Saturday with perhaps even some rain at some point.

The Accuweather forecast calls for a high of 62-degrees on Saturday with rain showers expected early. Winds are expected to be around 15 miles per hour.

Just one week after the hot heat of Texas, it looks like it'll be an early fallish type day in South Bend.

Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart Ahead of Northern Illinois Game


Marcus Freeman Gets Advice from Old Head Coach Following Huge Texas A&M Win


Notre Dame's Epic Final Drive Video from Texas A&M Thriller


5 Numbers That Tell the Story of Notre Dame's Win at Texas A&M

Published
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football