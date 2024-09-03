Notre Dame Football: Early Weather Forecast for Northern Illinois Game
"Toto. I don't think we're in Kansas anymore."
Perhaps substitute Texas for Kansas and you could be talking about the Notre Dame football team entering Week 2 of the 2024 college football season.
Notre Dame, fresh off an impressive season opening victory at hot and humid Texas A&M, heads home for a Week 2 date with Northern Illinois. Awaiting the Irish will be much cooler temperatures on Saturday with perhaps even some rain at some point.
The Accuweather forecast calls for a high of 62-degrees on Saturday with rain showers expected early. Winds are expected to be around 15 miles per hour.
Just one week after the hot heat of Texas, it looks like it'll be an early fallish type day in South Bend.
