Notre Dame Not Ready To Announce Starting Quarterback

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said he is not ready to announce his starting quarterback to the public

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly isn’t revealing which quarterback will start against Virginia Tech on Saturday night, but a good guess is that sophomore Drew Pyne is the starter.

Kelly said on Monday that he knew who was going to start, he just wasn’t ready to go public with it. Pyne played the second half against Cincinnati, completing 9-22 passes for 143 yards with one touchdown in a 24-13 loss. Pyne directed both touchdown drives for the Irish. Jack Coan started the game and went 14-22 for 114 yards with an interception. Coan’s pick came on the first drive of the game after he led Notre Dame to the Bearcat 6-yard line.

The Monday depth chart listed Coan as the starter, Pyne as his backup and Tyler Buchner as the third string quarterback.

“We'll talk to the guys today when they come over, but it's not any different from what I kind of mentioned to everybody here,” Kelly said. “We’re going to have one guy and we're going to let him know that the reps are for him to be the starter, and focus on one guy. We just haven't gotten a chance to talk to that individual yet. We know exactly who it is.”

Kelly said that picking the starter isn’t all science. Part of it is feel.

“We’ll go with who graded out well and who played well,” Kelly explained. “Nobody was perfect, as we know, at the quarterback position. There were some mistakes made by all three. But I think at the end of the day, who gives you the best chance to win. This is still about winning football games. We feel like we've got a team that can win the rest of their games and we want to be able to put the quarterback out there that we believe gives us the chance to do that."

Coan has started all year, and previously Kelly had indicated that Coan would be the starter after the Wisconsin game if he was healthy. Coan sprained his ankle against the Badgers and was replaced by Pyne in the second half of the 41-13 victory.

Coan played all but two drives of the first half against the Bearcats. Buchner, a change-of-pace quarterback, replaced him for those drives.

Kelly had committed to a two quarterback system before last week, using Coan mostly and then replacing him with Buchner for a few series’ in each game. Buchner hurt his hamstring against Purdue and didn’t play against the Badgers.

He threw an interception that led to a field goal for Cincinnati after being hit while he was making a throw.

Kelly said that platooning quarterbacks is not going to be a strategy going forward. Asked if Pyne deserved to start on Saturday after the loss to Cincinnati Kelly said: “It’s a good question, a fair question. Clearly we can’t keep going down this road of who is the flavor of the week here. We’re going to have to sit down and figure this out and decide which direction we want to go. It doesn’t give us the kind of continuity and consistency on offense that we need.”

Notre Dame was a little better in the major categories offensively in the second half under Pyne. It scored all 13 of its points, rushed for 48 of its 84 yards and converted 3 of 7 third downs. They were 2 of 6 in the first half. His mobility, and ability to run the ball gives the Irish offense an option that it doesn’t really have with Coan.

