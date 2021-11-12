Notre Dame Notebook: Brennan Armstrong, Irish Pass Rush, Tyler Buchner

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Thursday to take questions. Here are some highlights from the press conference.

On the difference between North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong

”When you talk about the similarities or dissimilarities, if you will, between the two quarterbacks, they are both tough competitors. I think Sam Howell was born to be a quarterback. Armstrong has turned himself into being a great quarterback. By his hard work and just his competitive spirit, he's put himself in an elite category. I just think that they both just have great arm talent, they're both great runners of the football and they're both tough. You're defending more than just them, you're defending the weapons that they have and Virginia has a lot of weapons. I would say this, just to finish the story about the two of them, Virginia's got some of the weapons that Sam had last year and a lot more versatility in terms of the number of guys that Brennan can get the ball to. Both are really tough competitors, both have arm talent, both are winners, and both are tough to defend.

On the success of the pass rush last week

"Pass-rush comes from defensive linemen, it comes from linebackers and it comes from the secondary. I thought we've gotten obviously a really solid pass rush from obviously one of the guys in particular Isaiah Foskey, who is one of the better ones around. I think it's one where it has definitely been disruptive. Sacks are usually how you look at a pass rush, but we knocked the quarterback down a lot, we hurry the quarterback and that is also a measure of a very good pass rush. Look, we didn't rush him much last week, but when they did go back to throw, he was under duress and I think that's going to be the case, it's going to have to be the case. So I think we're still emerging. I think there are some young guys there that are getting better each and every week.”

On trying to recruit against teams who say it’s hard to play as a freshman at Notre Dame because of the playbook and academics

"Yeah, it's not the playbook. It's certainly not the playbook. It's all the demands that are placed on them on a day-to-day basis in the classroom, and then to compete here, obviously on a day-to-day basis, the standards that they have, to go by. We haven't reinvented anything here that that makes it more complicated from that standpoint or we're not doing our job. We've got to get the players ready to play if they're capable of handling it. That narrative is tired a bit in recruiting and if you're using that as your crutch to recruit against us, you haven't dug deep enough to find out that if you're mentally ready and you're disciplined and you're organized and you've got the talent, we're going to play you as a freshman. I think the biggest challenge, to underline it, would be the balancing of the academic work. When they sit in the classroom, it's all five-star academicians. Those kids are all five stars and then when they come over here, they're being challenged by the best football players too. So, they've got a lot on their plate the entire day. Those that are able to handle both ends of that are generally the ones that are able to play early.”

On preparing for Virginia’s backup quarterback

"Yeah, so we've looked at some film where Brennan didn't play and there's a lot going on. They have the transfer from Mississippi State (Keytaon Thompson), as I mentioned, and they've got two capable quarterbacks, multiple formations, so we have prepared for both. We expect Brennan to play. But yeah, we've had to certainly prepare for plan B, and that's going to be multiple shifts and motions and trying to get outflanked and using two or three different quarterbacks. That's been part of our preparation as well.”

On what allowed Tyler Buchner to get on the field this year

"Retention. The ability to repeat things, retain information, then repeat it and go out and do that on the field. I think it's pretty clear that most of the quarterbacks here have to be able to protect themselves first. Then obviously accuracy, in terms of throwing the football, which he has shown. Then obviously good decision making. He's been able to do that and show it in a consistent fashion. Once there's a consistency in that, and we see that over a period of time, then obviously there's a confidence that this is not just a good day or a good practice and we can feel like, alright, this is something that's habit-forming and we can expect to see this, whether it's on a practice on Wednesday or a game on Saturday."

