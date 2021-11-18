Notre Dame Notebook: College Football Playoff, Senior Day, Georgia Tech Quarterbacks

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Thursday to take questions before the Georgia Tech game on Saturday. Here is a highlight of what he said.

On preparing for multiple quarterbacks

"You’ve got two outstanding quarterbacks there. We’ve been down this road before with two quarterbacks. (Jeff) Sims and (Jordan) Yates complement each other very well. Sims is long, athletic. I think he’s a game-wrecker. I think he’s a guy that can open up the game for you running the football. Very, very dynamic. Yates is a spark. He’s a playmaker. The thing with him is if he gets on the perimeter, he’s very difficult. You’ve got to keep him in the pocket. He’s a gamer. He’s got moxie. Again, he’s not Sims in terms of that explosiveness but it’s a good 1-2 package. We’ve got to be prepared for both.”

What Kurt Hinish has brought to the program

“Kurt Hinish is, first of all, what does he bring, he brings that toughness, that grit, that demeanor of a defensive lineman in terms of how they go to work every single day. It's been a standard that that now has been part of that legacy along the defensive line that has grown here at Notre Dame and Kurt's been part of that. He also brings an incredible mentality. Carrying the torch as a captain and as a leader. He's vigilant in the standards that we have set here, the high standards, and so he's going to be sorely missed, both as a captain, a leader of presence, and personality. He's a no-nonsense guy. He's a throwback in a lot of ways. Donovan is going to be his own person, but that family line and lineage will keep on here at Notre Dame.”

On why Isaiah Foskey didn’t get a sack against Virginia

"If you really do a deep dive on the game, Isaiah Foskey was doubled virtually the entire game, which freed up virtually the entire defensive line. I think this is probably more of what you're going to begin to start seeing a little bit more of with a focus towards Isaiah Foskey and teams over-committing to him, which is going to open up opportunities for other players.”

On the cornerback depth

"I think it's the emergence really of TaRiq Bracy and his consistency in his play, playing inside and out. So, once you've established the guy that you know can play inside, nickel, and out, that really gives you the ability to set your defense. I think it was Bracy that really kind of helped us begin to move the pieces around for us and playing with toughness, playing with consistency, one that at times was inconsistent at points in his career. He's really been a consistent player for us. I think you really got to point towards Bracy and his play that's allowed us to really start to move the pieces around in the manner that we've had in the defensive backfield."

On how they handle Senior Day with some juniors playing for the last time

"As it relates to senior day, it's always an interesting juggling act where these guys are graduating, but yet still have eligibility remaining. What you really want to do is you want to recognize the fact that they may be playing in their last game, but still have left open the opportunity for them. If they want to come back, that they certainly can do that. I think what's most important here is that they're finishing off their opportunity to potentially get their degree and then whatever happens after that. So this is really awarding those guys that are getting their degree or have used up their eligibility, and then let the rest kind of play out from there. That's the spirit of it, as you kind of mentioned, and I think that's the most important thing.”

On how mental coach Dr. Amber Selking has helped the quarterbacks

"Amber's role is far-reaching and I think if you look at the quarterbacks, in particular, it's decluttering. It's taking away a lot of the noise if you will, associated with the position and keeping things a lot simpler. For Jack, getting that assistance and getting somebody to help him with that has been really helpful for him. Obviously dealing with a lot of the noise earlier in the season and putting that into perspective for him, I think was really useful and helpful and Dr. Selking was able to be very instrumental in getting him through that period of time. She has different roles for different players in different units. That one in particular for the quarterbacks is a lot of times decluttering and avoiding a lot of the noise.”

On the team’s chance to make it into the College Football Playoffs

“Well, you know, when you lose a game, obviously destiny is not necessarily in your hands anymore. So, you just focus on doing the things that you can do each and every week. That's really been our focus. Take care of the things that are in front of you. This team has been focused week to week. What's important now is beating Georgia Tech. If we do that, you get one step closer. Beat Stanford, you get one step closer. We're in the hunt. We're in the mix. That's what we try to do each and every year. This is about graduating champions and playing for championships. So, we go into late November with a chance to obviously play for a championship and we're still on that journey. So, let's take care of business this week against Georgia Tech. Reassess the situation. I'm sure we'll be right in there. There's a lot of teams in front of us that got to play each other. So, yeah, we feel like let's go beat Georgia Tech and we get one step closer."

