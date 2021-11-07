Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Win Over Navy, Dominant Defense, Injuries

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media after a 34-6 victory over Navy on Saturday. Here are the highlights from his press conference.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly on the win

“I have such respect for Navy and Kenny Niumatalolo, and just the game itself. Playing the game, it's a difficult game to prepare for. So we're extremely pleased with the win. Proud of my team and the way they prepared all week and then the way they executed today. We're extremely pleased with the win. Proud of my team and the way they prepared all week and then the way they executed today. Defensively, we played very well. I mean, we were detailed, we were focused. We trusted our teaching. We trusted the guy next to each other and got back to the foundational principles of playing really good defense and that is communication, assignment, tackling, and that was on display today.

"Offensively, didn't get off to a great start but kept at it. It's a bit of a unique defense in the way they play it. A lot of Tampa 2. A lot of drop-eight. They mixed in some pressures. So I thought we stayed at it. It's a defense that you've just got to kind of be patient and keep prodding, and I thought we did a nice job there and broke the game open. So, really good victory, proud of our group. Gets us another step closer to where we want to be."

On the second-quarter touchdowns

”I felt we managed the back half for the second quarter pretty good. We wanted to see how we were playing there defensively to decide how to use the timeouts. First down was the key. We kept them under four yards on first down, and then I was able to use the timeout strategically. And then anytime we have one timeout, we feel like we're in pretty good shape to be aggressive. We ran four verticals. Jack (Coan) used his eyes to influence the safety, hold the safety, and came all the way back across the field, and was able to find Kevin (Austin), and it's something that we had game-planned all week.”

On the 70-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Austin Jr late in the second quarter

“(It was a) typical two-minute drive, where if you try to get too much too soon, you end up putting the football back to them. I thought that we were going to be able to get the ball out, which, in our eyes, was a vulnerable position at the end of the half if you don't get out, to at least the 30-yard line. So, I was happy to run the football there and then get a little bit of breathing room and then take some shots.”

On Avery Davis’ injury

“It's a knee injury. Our doctors aren't certain until we get an MRI. So we'll get an MRI, and then we'll know for sure.”

On who will fill in for Davis if he’s not available next week

“I think we've already talked about an alternative to add somebody into that position, which we'll discuss with you guys next week.”

On Kurt Hinish and Drew White’s experience against the triple option

"We had some guys on this defense that had some experience playing the option, he being one of them, and we were relying heavily on him. Drew White was the other. Drew tore his PCL during the week and played with a torn PCL. We were banking on Hinish and Drew. We didn’t know if Drew was going to be able to play; he's a warrior. (Trainer) Rob Hunt was amazing. I think he moved in with him this week and got him ready, but Drew just had the mental toughness to play through it. Getting back to Kurt Hinish and Drew as the inside guys that really needed to come up big for us and they did. In particular, Hinish was virtually unblockable inside, and we were hoping that that was going to be the case and it came out that way.”

On the defensive execution

“The execution was on point. Everybody was in a great position. I think other than the reverse where we slipped underneath the tackle and didn't leverage the football, everything was leveraged the right way. I would agree with you that the '19 team that Navy had had better all-around talent across the board. But this could have been, in terms of the fits inside out was, as good as we fit the option in quite some time.”

On the defensive progress

“We needed to make some progress. We weren't happy with some of the things last week. We needed to see the incremental progress, and this week was much better. But it's a snapshot, right? Because next week, we've got a team that is one of the more prolific passing offenses in the country. So, job well done. Checkmark on the old option. Let's go see how we handle Brennan Armstrong and the Cavaliers. This is a work in progress for us. We like the step we took today because the communication was really good, and the tackling was much better. We're going to cover some people next week.”

On Jack Kiser playing safety

The quarterback that was in there was a big kid. Unfortunately, he got hurt. We wanted to bend him back. And we felt like Kiser can run as well as any of our safeties. The way we play that structure, we wanted some physicality and size there. We didn't want to get caught in situations where if they started to run the quarterback, lead, and power, that we would be in a lot of third-and-shorts. So, that was the mindset there in terms of using him in that position.”

On Xavier Watts getting some reps at safety

“It's a young man that we've been trying to get on the field, I thought he played pretty good. I mean, he ran the alley very well, he made a couple of really good plays late in the game. Again, trying to get him comfortable to get them on the field in a more consistent role. Hopefully, this kind of gets him moving in that direction, where there's some confidence building, other than just in special teams where we can get them involved more. This weekend, obviously, a team that doesn't throw the football as much, we're going to have all hands on deck, and this would be a great opportunity for him to play more.”

