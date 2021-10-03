Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks About The Loss To Cincinnati

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media after a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati. Here are the highlights of what he said.

On the loss

“I think the thoughts that I had with my team were about when you play a good opponent, you have to match your play with a high level of competency in terms of the mundane things. We didn’t take care of the basics today and all we needed to do was be efficient with the basics today and we weren’t efficient with the basics. We turned the football over on offense, special teams didn’t cover very well and we didn’t coach very well today and we didn’t play very well today. That’s the long and the short of it. Cincinnati was the better football team today.”

On the defensive performance

“There were some good things, but we needed some big stops. Obviously, we didn’t feel good about the touchdown we let up right before the half. We had them in the black zone and we were in some zone coverages and we just didn’t find the ball. Our coverage wasn’t tight enough. We missed a couple of curls and they were able to get the ball down the field. The matchup wasn’t good on the outside with (Alec) Pierce. He beat us in man coverage. You’re in zone and you’re trying to protect and they are hitting some intermediate routes and keeping things alive. We got in Cover 2 and they hit us in the seam. There is a litany of things relative in the pass coverage. The fact of the matter is it wasn’t good enough. If you want to take bits and pieces, I can take bits and pieces with each unit and say that was pretty good for them, but it wasn’t good enough across the board. We didn’t coach well enough and we didn’t play well enough.”

On having Joe Alt and Andrew Kristofic playing so much

“We were trying to give ourselves a chance. We were trying to do anything we could to protect. It seemed we did a better job in the second half, but we clearly struggled. It’s something we are well aware of and we are working on, but there’s no waiver wire. Nobody is getting traded. We are working. We have to coach the guys we have and we have to get them coached better and put them in better position to succeed.”

On Notre Dame receivers struggling against the Cincinnati cornerbacks

“We didn’t think it was going to be an advantage but it certainly seemed to be an advantage. Again, that is something I need to look at as a coach. Did we do all the necessary things to put our kids in position to succeed? When we do a press conference like this, it’s easy to say, whose fault is that? Why didn’t he get open? Why didn’t he get him the ball? Some of them might be exactly that Cincinnati did a really good job, but we watched a lot of film and we thought we had some matchups. It could be we did a poor job of putting our kids in position to succeed. Michael Mayer did a great job of getting himself open and leveraging himself into some catches. Avery Davis made some nice catches for us. But we have to get more production from all the guys.”

On Michael Mayer’s injury

“He has a groin. He’s been battling through a groin strain. He’s a warrior and he’s out there competing with a groin strain. It’s something he has been dealing with for the last month or so.”

On what Drew Pyne brings at quarterback that Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner don’t

“Well, escapability certainly, he sees the field very well and he has a confidence, a bit of swagger to him. There is no stat to that. It’s a sense and a feel. Look, he didn’t start, right. He didn’t impress me that much or he would have started. We are trying to figure it out and we have a guy we really like in Jack Coan. He looked really good at times. It’s hard to put much on Jack other than the interception. He’s dealing with pressure in the pocket too. You know what we like about Buchner. There were some times today, some new looks for him that were first timers. I don’t know how else to answer the question, but what I said about Drew and some of those characteristics.”

On the quarterback situation

“We’re trying to figure it out too. We know we can’t continuously go into the game and say, alright who is up next? We need to figure this thing out and build some continuity.”

On how the receivers have to adjust to the different quarterbacks

“I don’t think it’s much of a struggle. They understand there are scramble rules to be applied to a Buchner or Drew that aren't applied to Coan because he is not a big scrambler. I don’t know that it is much of a difficult proposition for a receiver. There are pretty standard rules. If the quarterback scrambles to you, the guy on the sideline goes deep, intermediate goes across, backside goes to the post. Pretty standard stuff, so I don’t think it affects them that much.”

