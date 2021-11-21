Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Victory Over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed a number of topics following his team's 55-0 victory over Georgia Tech.

On if he expected this much improvement from September

"Well, you're a teacher, you're an educator, you're always looking to see growth and improvement, but you never really know what that arc looks like, and sometimes it's measured in much smaller increments. This has been a little bit larger in those increments. I think we all would want to see the growth. It's just been to the point where this is a really good football team.”

On whether he expected this type of performance

“They were really loose. There was a lot of talk about creating their own energy this week, playing for the love of the game itself, and not carrying too much baggage, whether it be playoffs or senior day. Why do you play? And one of the narratives that was kind of interesting is that the players always had to push back when they were young. When they were young playing, they played because they love to play. That's why they played this game today. We kind of used that. What this week was about is that they love to play. They went out there and played fast and free and it showed itself.”

On Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s touchdown return after picking up a fumble caused by Isaiah Foskey

"It was amazing. Isaiah Foskey did a great job of taking care of the quarterback and then the only other person that had the speed was the running back and thankfully he's not a great tackler. That's why he's a running back. Which allowed Myron to get into the end zone."

On the play of Jack Coan

"He moved the ball around. There were a couple of key third-down situations, one in particular, he found Kyren on a drive route where we had put just put that in with Kyren on the drive and he could have been the fourth eligible receiver on that play. It's just his patience and going through his progression. The two sacks, we got exposed a little bit on those two plays, but we made a couple of corrections on him later. But his poise, his confidence, his vision, it's been really good.”

On Coan’s connection with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees

“I think that naturally happens when you're together through the year. Jack is an extraordinary kid in the sense that he's got a high football IQ, he's not a guy that requires extra reps. That's why this thing has taken off. It hasn't required a lot of reps. If it had, this would have been the slower adaptation of this version. So, Jack deserves a lot of credit for that, because he's a smart football player and then he knows exactly what Tom's asking him and their connection because I am there in the meetings, you can tell that there's that connection, and then he's able to apply it to the field."

On the injury to Jack Kiser

“Ankle. Nothing structurally. No high ankle. We feel pretty good about it.”

On what he was thinking about at halftime as the team started to roll up points

"The building of the team throughout the year. Each week, we do a well, better, learn. Like, what do we do well, what can we do better, what have we learned about this team, and we take the time each week to really delve into who we are. That process has put us in a position where today we've seen that we have grown as a football team. So, I'm watching this football team out there that looks nothing like it did back when we played Toledo. That's growth. That's coaching. That's players understanding how they needed to grow as well. It's just everybody coming together and finding that 1% more each and every week.”

On on how he kept Tyler Buchner engaged

“What Tommy and I decided at halftime was that we wanted to run the entire offense. We didn't want it to be hokey, in the sense that this was an important half for him to continue to develop. We were just talking about where the ball needed to be dropped down. Deion Colzie was coming underneath, they had carried the seams and it was the natural progression for him to drop it down. So, we need to continue to coach and develop during those times and they're really, really important times for him because he's still growing as a quarterback for us. Again, he's such a really good player, but he needs those moments as well.”

On coaching JD Bertrand up during the game

“JD and I have been talking a lot about the backside seam route that you can harken back to some games in particular where that backside seam route has been an issue for us. So, we've gone back and forth on it that. 'When are you going to get your hand on one of those balls?' And he finally did. It was nice."

On the pass rush improving

“The pick stunts were great. Freeman and Elston worked really well together today. They were on it. We had some good things going on upfront. The design of some of those were coming clean for us, and sometimes you hit them really well, some weeks you don't, this week we hit a lot of those stunts right on.”

On how the pass rush has improved

“Gap responsibility and zone coverage, bunch awareness in man coverage. Everybody knew we played a lot of man coverage early on. We had to mix some things up. At the end of the day, I think it still was getting into a new system and feeling much more comfortable with it. But those were a couple of the things that we settled into that have improved measurably. The tackling at the end of the day is so much better.”

On how the defensive line has dominated

“Well, as I said, we had some gains upfront that we hit really well today and I'm not gonna back away from that comment. I think in particular the left tackle is really good. But we caused them some issues relative to some of the gains upfront.”

On the play of Isaiah Foskey

“You can watch the film for yourself. He's a guy that you don't want to leave him out there by himself."

