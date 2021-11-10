Notre Dame Notebook: Drew White Inspires, Joe Alt Grows Up, Jacob Lacey Getting Back On Track

News and notes from the Notre Dame (8-1) football team ahead of its matchup against Virginia (6-3).

DREW WHITE PROVIDES INSPIRATION

There were bigger stars than linebacker Drew White in Notre Dame’s 34-6 victory over Navy on Saturday, but none provided a more inspirational impact.

Nose guard Kurt Hinish finished with 10 tackles, linebacker JD Bertrand had eight and Isaiah Foskey added another sack. Foskey now has nine for the season. The Irish held Navy to just 184 total yards of offense and White finished with a modest two tackles.

White played well, but the fact he was even on the field was a victory.

He played with a torn patella cruciate ligament and finished with two tackles

Head coach Brian Kelly called White a warrior for sticking it out and playing.

White will hold onto his warrior status for the final three games.

He’s ready to go for Virginia.

When asked about his knee, he said it’s “feeling good.”

White said that an intense effort from the training staff last week helped him get ready to play. It took about 48 hours of therapy from athletic trainer Rob Hunt and his assistants to get White in a good place to play.

“Coach [Marcus] Freeman gave me the nod. He said if you can go, we’ll go with you," White said. "If you can’t, you can’t. All respect to the training staff. They prepared me to play versus Navy. I can’t say enough about them.”

PASS DEFENSE WILL BE TESTED

The Irish will face a different challenge this week. Virginia likes to sling it. The Cavaliers are averaging 545 yards of total offense per game. That’s first in the nation.

The key to staying strong in the last three games is to keep the intensity level high.

“Tenacity,” White said. “When it comes to November football, sometimes fatigue sets in and that’s not just physical but mental. As you come to the last couple of games of the season, you can find soft spots. We need to continue to be tough and practice hard because as you can see in college football, any week you can go down. It doesn’t matter who you are playing.”

JOE ALT GREW UP IN A HURRY .... LITERALLY

Freshman left tackle Joe Alt, who is 6 foot 7, weighed 220 pounds as a junior in high school

Alt was a tight end then. Notre Dame lists Alt at 305.

It’s not easy to put on 85 pounds of weight in two years but Alt has the kind of frame that allows for it.

Alt is a chip off the block.

His father, John Alt, played left tackle for the Chiefs. John was an All-Pro selection in 1992 and 1993. John, who played college football at Iowa, was 6-8 and he weighed 298 pounds with the Chiefs.

Joe said college recruiters pegged him as an offensive tackle. That’s when he knew he had to bulk up.

“My main focus was to not just put on the weight but put it on properly,” he said. “It was a matter of eating properly and doing the right amount of lifting and running so I could build as much muscle as possible.”

Alt said he is more “comfortable” playing left tackle but that it’s not something he’s concerned about for next year. Freshman Blake Fisher started at left tackle. Fisher injured his knee against Florida State. He won’t return during the regular season.

JACOB LACEY GETTING BACK ON TRACK

Defensive tackle Jacob Lacey has had an injury-filled career. The 6 foot 2, 275-pound junior injured one shoulder his freshman year but tried to play through it. Then he hurt his other shoulder. Lacey had shoulder surgery on the first shoulder injury. He played in all 11 games last year but he was never completely healthy.

He sprained his ankle against Wisconsin, missing the matchups against Virginia Tech, USC and North Carolina because of that injury.

Last week, Lacey had three tackles and one tackle for a loss in his return against Navy.

Lacey said he’s just happy to be contributing.

“You take advantage of the opportunities you get and you make plays,” he said. “When you’re not out there, you try to help the other guys.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter