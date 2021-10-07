Notre Dame Notebook: Starting QB, Michael Mayer, Injuries, Harry Hiestand

News and notes from Brian Kelly's final press conference prior to the Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech matchup

On the starting quarterback against Virginia Tech

"I just feel like at this point, we'll let it roll out when we get out on the field and kind of go from there. The guys know. We've been practicing all week. I don't think it's gonna be a big surprise. Virginia Tech's seen all three of these guys play.”

If he’s going to have Tyler Buchner as part of the game plan this week after saying that he wanted to settle on one quarterback

"I think what I was saying more than anything else was that it's important to really rally behind one quarterback, but it doesn't take the opportunity for us to be multiple if we feel like Tyler Buchner can add to what we're doing as a part of our offense. I don't want to call him a wildcat, because he's not. He can do much more. But offenses use that as part of their established offensive structure. We needed an established singular offensive structure, but if we feel like we need to add to it to be better at moving the football, I wouldn't say Tyler Buchner is out of the options of playing in any game this year."

On whether Kurt Hinish, Tosh Baker (concussion protocol) and Michael Carmody will play

"Hinish is in. Baker was cleared to play. Carmody has been practicing. So, Carmody, Baker, (Joe) Alt and Quinn Carroll are all options for us, as well as Josh Lugg. So you're looking at five guys for two positions.”

On whether Michael Mayer, who has a strained abductor muscle, will play

“We've added to his workload, and when I say workload, I mean in terms of what we want him to do for us, because we're managing him so we can get him to Saturday so he can play at the level that he's capable of playing at. We've done a little bit each day. We'll do a little bit more today in the red zone with him and in third down, which are obviously key components to his effectiveness for us. It's been a good progression for us and we feel pretty optimistic that he's going to be able to help us on Saturday.”

On tight end Kevin Bauman’s health. Bauman has a fractured leg.

"He is making really good progress. He's out of the boot. He's walking. His progress is — again, it's bone growth and he's been on the bone stem. He's done everything. We're going to be in that timeline. We're approaching a pretty critical phase here right now in terms of starting to do some more work. As long as we don't have any stress reactions to that we feel like we're going to be right on target for Kevin. So, it's a positive thing.”

On offensive linemen getting individual coaching from Harry Hiestand

Regarding our former players, yeah, Harry obviously still lives in town and those guys needed somebody because they stayed locally. Harry, obviously with his availability, trained those guys. We can't do it here. Our offensive line coach, Jeff Quinn's not available to train, nor are any offensive staff or defensive staff training guys that are moving on to the NFL. So, it was really fortunate that with these guys having apartments that are still under lease through the draft, that they were able to come back here. With Harry being in town, it worked out great that they were able to hook up with him and get some work with an experienced offensive line coach that coached in the NFL and here at Notre Dame to get some work. We're all for it. We're happy for them that they were able to get that kind of training, but it's not something that college coaches can do for guys that move on after they've graduated. We're doing recruiting and doing other things. It's just a good situation all around that he's still in town here and he was available to work with those guys.”

On Jordan Botehlo not playing much against Cincinnati

"It was much more schematic in terms of where he fit against the heavy personnel of Wisconsin. He's still in a competitive battle for playing time at that Vyper position with Isaiah (Foskey) and Justin (Ademilola). He's doing a nice job. He's making really good progress. He's part of our different packages, in particular on third down, but that was much more schematic relative to their heavy packages, that we wanted to match personnel. That's why you got much more Jordan Botelho against Wisconsin.``

On getting rest for JD Bertrand at linebacker

"I think it's crucial. I think it's absolutely crucial that we get JD some strategic time off the field. We want to pick our spots. It's the same thing with Kyle Hamilton. We've got to be really cognizant of the amount of plays. Time and place are important too. I don't want to be without these guys on key third down situations, where we are on the field, in the red zone and things of that nature. But we got to take some of the reps off of them. As you mentioned, we're in a pretty good place at the rover position with (Bo) Kiser and (Isaiah) Pryor, we're in a pretty good position with (Drew) White and Bo (Bauer), and then obviously defensive line position. We can rotate in three corners. This is an issue that needs to continue to be worked at and we're at it. We realize it and we're trying to come up with better solutions."

