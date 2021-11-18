Notre Dame Notebook: Jack Coan Talks Tommy Rees, Kurt Hinish Finishing Strong, Jonathan Doerer

News and notes from the Notre Dame players ahead of their matchup against Georgia Tech

JONATHAN DOERER BATTLING THROUGH INJURY

Senior Jonathan Doerer has battled through a groin injury for most of the season. Doerer said on Tuesday that he’s just had to do the best he can, which has been pretty good.

Doerer has made 13 of 17 field goals. That puts him on pace for his second-best season at Notre Dame. Doerer has missed one extra point. He was 17-20 in 2019.

Last year, Doerer finished 15-23 on field goals.



Doerer has had two game-winning kicks this year. He made a 41-yard field goal to beat Florida State 41-38 in overtime and kicked a 48-yard field goal against Virginia Tech which gave Notre Dame a 32-29 victory.

According to Doerer, the injury has been one he can manage.

“It’s just a little sore,” he said. “It’s gotten better as the season has gone one. The training staff - Rob Hunt and Mike Bean - have a done great job taking care of me. It’s something I have to deal with it but it’s part of the game.”

Doerer said it was “difficult to deal with but when you’re on the field, the expectation is that you do your job.”

Doerer, who is a graduate student, is looking forward to playing at Notre Dame Stadium one final time.

“It’ll be special,” he said. “I started getting nostalgic about halfway through the year. I realized I didn’t have too many games left so I started counting down. This last game (at home) will be special.”

Next year, the kicking job will likely go to Josh Bryan, a 6-foot freshman from Valencia, California.

“Josh has done a great job,” Doerer said. “I’m excited to see him next year. He’s pushed me to do better. It’s been great to have him around.”

Jack Coan Talks Tommy Rees

It looked like a lock after the first half of the season that national awards would not be forthcoming for Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Fortunes change.

The Irish have found their mojo on offense since game seven against USC. The Irish have averaged 219 yards passing and 206 yards rushing in the last four games.

The biggest improvement has come running the football.

Notre Dame averaged 111 yards per game before the break. Their passing average was 271.

Rees was nominated for the Broyles Award for the top assistant in the country.

Rees is always working to get better.

“He’s super smart and super creative,” quarterback Jack Coan said of Rees. “Overall, he’s a super competitive guy and he wants to be the best. He demands the most from the quarterbacks. I’m really grateful I get to learn under him.”

Hinish Focusing On Finishing Strong

Kurt Hinish can’t return. He exhausted his eligibility.

Hinish is one of the rare players who will have actually competed for five seasons at Notre Dame. The rule is that you get four seasons, and perhaps a few more games if you get injured at the right time.

The pandemic year, which was granted by the NCAA, allowed him to get in an extra year.

Hinish said he wasn’t sure for a brief moment last year if the Irish wanted him back.

“I remember after the Alabama game that coach (Mike) Elston gave me a hug and said it was a pleasure coaching you,” he said. “We had talked previously about me coming back before the Alabama game. Then he said, ‘Goodbye.’ That was in my head, and I was like, ‘Does he want me back?’ Then the next morning, I called him up and asked if him if he wanted me back. He said he’d love to have me back.”

Elston told Hinish that he thought he wanted to go to the NFL.

That will happen in 2022.

