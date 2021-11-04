Notre Dame Notebook: Logan Diggs, Playing Navy, Lorenzo Styles Is Special

News and notes from the Notre Dame players leading up to the matchup against Navy

Notes from the Notre Dame players comments leading up to their matchup against Navy.

Jarrett Patterson is looking forward to more Logan Diggs next year

Patterson, a 6 foot 5, 305-pound senior center, has learned to like Diggs’ spunky personality. Diggs, a freshman running back, started getting carries in the win over Virginia Tech because of the turf toe injury to Chris Tyree.

Diggs has made the most of the opportunity, rushing for 74 yards on 20 carries.

Last week, in the win over North Carolina, Diggs rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries. He scored the first touchdown of his career on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.

Patterson said Diggs isn’t afraid to speak truth to the linemen when they aren’t doing their job. Patterson said the on two plays before he scored, Diggs gained a yard. The Irish were at the 2.

From Diggs’ perspective, it was a blocking issue.

“If a play is not blocked right, it’s like get our stuff going,” Patterson said. “He’s got some fire in him, which is dope. I don’t mind it. It’s awesome. “

According to Patterson, Diggs was out of sorts because the right side of the line collapsed on the play and he went down.

“He got up and he let us know, ‘Hey, you guys have to pick it up,” Patterson said. “That’s basically what he said.”

Diggs’ score came when he leaped over a pile of linemen into the end zone.

“That was a really cool moment for him,” Patterson said. “He was really excited.”

Patterson said he’s not surprised that Diggs is showing veteran composure.

“We saw Logan in the summer and the way he moved and how he worked, we knew right off the bat he could be a special player,” Patterson said. “When he got to fall camp, he showed flashes. When he got his opportunities so far this year, he has shown incredible patience.”

Playing Navy: Cut blocks

It’s perhaps the single biggest adjustment the defense has to make against the triple option.

Like big dogs nipping at your feet, it can be irritating to have linemen dive for your legs. Cut blocks are illegal in the NFL. In college football, they are legal as long as it’s done away from the “original position of the ball.”

The other challenges for the Notre Dame defense will be deciphering where the ball is on the mesh play and essentially trying to guard all three running backs and the quarterback because the deception with the handoffs is hard to follow.

Also, there will be plenty of option plays to defend.

Linebacker JD Bertrand said that even though Notre Dame has a long memory bank of how to defend the Midshipmen’s offense, which never really changes, it’s never easy to deal with on game day.

“You are never able to fully get ready for the speed with which Navy is able to play the triple option at,” Bertrand said.

Lorenzo Styles is “special”

Chase Ketterer has a front-row seat to watch one of the most dynamic freshmen on the team.

The scout team quarterback who is playing the role of the Navy quarterback in practice said that freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles is going to be a household name. Styles finished with three catches for 74-yards against North Carolina in a 44-34 victory. He got more reps after Braden Lenzy left the game with an injury.

“He’s special,” Ketterer said. “He’s really starting to get into the game more. Every time the ball touches his hands, it looks like it’s going to be a big play.”

Ketterer said he knew right away that Styles was really good.

“Right when he got here, you just knew his speed and agility were just different,” Ketterer said. “It’s crazy to see in person, coming from high school where there aren’t too many fast guys and then coming here where there are so many fast guys and you still see a guy stand out.”

