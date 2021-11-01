Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Injuries, Navy Prep, Improving Offense

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Monday to preview the Navy game and answer questions from the media. Here is an overview of what he said.

On the injuries to Braden Lenzy, Kyle Hamilton, and Isaiah Foskey

”Braden was very optimistic. The doctors, when I met with him yesterday, we're optimistic. Today we weight train and that's kind of the next step after you're cleared from the cognitive testing. Then you go into cardiovascular testing. So, he's cleared to do that today. If he comes out of the cardiovascular testing today, he'll practice tomorrow. So we're on track, moving in the right direction with him and he's voiced his absolute want and desire to be on the field. So, we'll see how that plays out. Hamilton will be having a second treatment today on his knee. He's made really good progress. We expect that progress to continue through this week. Then he'll be evaluated next week as to whether he is in a position to return for the Virginia game. Foskey's [shoulder] turned out well. Again, some of the bumps and bruises of a high-impact game, but nothing that would limit him from and of our competitive stuff this week.”

On Jonathan Doerer’s leg strength diminishing on kickoffs

"He had a pretty significant injury that he's working back from. He had a PRP injection on the bye week that, like I said, kicked in the Virginia Tech game with a pretty significant injury. Making that kick that he made, for us on the sideline, was even more astounding in a sense. He's coming back from a significant injury and trying to build up the strength in his leg. I think we're seeing a little bit of that in some of the kickoffs.

On the health of Drew White and JD Bertrand

I think we're probably in that position where most are that you want to be careful with them. Drew was coming off a shoulder injury. I would be less than truthful if I said he was 100% for last weekend's game and probably in some instances if we could, we wouldn't have played him. But trying to keep him out of the lineup is another thing. He battled through it. I think he feels so much better this week, even after playing, than he did last week. The expectations are really high for him to be closer to where he has been. JD has played a lot of snaps. But we backed him off last week, which helped us. He had 49 live snaps compared to the week before where he had 73. We have seen maybe what you have seen, that we need to take some of the load off of these guys relative to the amount of snaps that have been taken... They still have to run out. They still have to get max velocity. You still have to give them a workload. But you can limit the contact. They still have to see it. They still have to play fast. Because they can't get over the top of a double team. They can't work downhill and do the things they need to do at that position if you're walkthrough. You just can't be ready. They can play fast, but we limit their contact during this kind of situation."

On the improved running game

Well, I can point specifically to the receiver perimeter blocking was the best it has been all year. It was physical, it was what we needed it to be. I think it started there. Then I just think there's been a more consistent understanding of what we're trying to accomplish offensively and just much more of an identity. That identity and then settling into the roles of those guys that are upfront. That's the second piece. Then the third piece is the running back. Kyren is playing really well. Maybe he was trying to do a little bit too much earlier in the year. But he's really settled in nicely, seeing things really well and then making things happen. The big 90-plus yard run was indicative of a guy just refusing to go down. I think all three of those things factor in largely to that.

More on the running game getting better

It's been a variety of things. The counterplay, our misdirection counterplay was outstanding in terms of its efficiency. But I think providing a number of different options, I'll give you an example, the touchdown pass that Tyler Buchner threw, that was a run play, but they left the number three receiver uncovered, so the ball got out on the perimeter. So, having that versatility and having other options off of the run game, if you start to try to add too many people to it, has helped the one game as well."

On the offensive efficiency the last two games

”I think efficiency also is about being smart in how we play the game in terms of play-calling, time that we call particular plays. So efficiency is both coaching and playing. I think we have to be really good at both. Timely. You don't want to put yourself behind the chains. You want to make sure that you're putting yourself in a good position. But, you don't want five or six-minute drives either, because that shortens the game, and that kind of plays into their hands as well. So, that efficiency is on both sides. We have to coach efficiently and we have to play efficiently.”

On preparing for Navy all-season

"Chase Ketterer is our quarterback. There's a group of five guys that have been working together since the summer and working. Sam Assaf is a fullback for us. We're working midline, triple, and that exchange so we can get that down with some speed. The whole thing here is to try to get the initial mesh exchange done with speed because the ball if you use a nerf ball and you just have it in your hands, you don't get the right mesh reads, so those guys have been at it since the summer and we practice it during camp. We did a little bit during the season and now we'll be full-go starting tomorrow.”

On if Navy was the reason Ketterer was recruited as a walk-on

Yes, 100%. We really liked his competitiveness and thought he was an outstanding athlete, but this was a conversation that we had, and when we obviously entered into this kind of agreement... He's actually done more quite frankly. When we came shorthanded at the quarterback position, he actually handled probably 80% of the quarterback duties on the scout team the last couple of weeks. He got a little bit of help from Tyler and Drew, but not a ton. So, he's actually done much more and he's done a really, really nice job."

On stopping Navy with a new defensive coordinator

So, we have two of those people on board. Mike Elston has been through 10 of these and certainly, Marcus had what he felt was a good scheme that he felt comfortable with at Cincinnati. You can say the collaboration of that we'll continue to move forward with. The successes of both of those you'll see implemented in what we do on Saturday.”

On Navy improving since the season started

"Settling in on a defensive structure. It's keeping the points down. Marshall, they gave up over 40 points, and now the points are coming down. Teams have to spend a lot of their time or capital, if you will, on the field to score points. It's shortening the game. They're possessing the football, they're getting first downs, they're using up all their fourth downs, they're using all four, and the game closes on you, and by the time you look up, there are four minutes to go in the half and you've had three or four possessions. It's the way they're playing, but I think it has started with the defense, in particular, keeping the points down... "You've got to pick your spots," he added on the balancing act. "As I said, I think it was answering the question earlier, the efficiency and effectiveness of your offense come from players making plays and coaches making good calls. This is a game that puts a lot of pressure on your play-caller, where you got to pick your spots, because you do have to push the ball vertically. You got to get it down the field. They would love for you to check it down to the back every down and come up and make that tackle, because it's going to take you a long time, and you may not get it in the end zone. Then they're really good in the red zone. They have a good scheme. They do a lot of really good things down in the red zone and make it difficult for you to score touchdowns... There's going to be a double pass and there's going to be something that we haven't seen before, a formation, and we keep the book on them," he continued, when asked if he expects the same old Navy. When I say the book, I mean we've got everything from 2011, 2010 when we played them first, so we try to research all this stuff, and then there's always something different.