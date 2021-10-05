Notre Dame Notebook: Offensive Line Struggles, Injuries, Michael Mayer

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly discussed a wide array of topics in his weekly Monday press conference. He talked about injuries, the quarterback decision's he's facing this week, the play of the offensive line and whether offensive line coach Jeff Quinn deserves criticism and more.



How the team has dealt with the loss to Cincinnati

"Certainly they were disappointed yesterday. They came in for a meal yesterday. We don't have any interaction with them. It's their day off, but you can sense that they were disappointed in the loss. It's similar to what I talked about. I think they sting more when you beat yourself. I don't want to take anything away from Cincinnati, but they sting more when you beat yourself. We just really need to coach better and put our kids in a better position to succeed and our players need to play better. If there were no players in the building, you'd feel the same way because I think the coaches feel that sting as well."

On injuries

"Michael Mayer has an adductor strain, which was good news. It wasn't something that we felt like we couldn't manage, so we'll be managing him during the week and he'll be able to play this weekend but we'll be smart with him. Tosh Baker has been going through our [concussion] protocols, so we'll have a better sense of where he is today when we get in the weight room. Michael Carmody has the ankle (sprain). He didn't feel comfortable that he could play at the level he needed to, so that's why Joe Alt was in there. So, that becomes a day to day situation for us with him. Kurt Hinish we feel like he's going to be ready to play this week. But again, that becomes one that our medical team will make those final decisions relative to his readiness, but there's optimism there. Today we get an MRI on Joe Wilkins. We'll find out what his situation is with his knee and have a better read for you relative to whether he's somebody that's going to be out long term."

On Jeff Quinn’s performance as the offensive line coach

"I think any criticism like that is totally unfair. Look, everybody has a job to do, everybody takes this extremely seriously, it's their livelihood, and all of my coaches, whether a position group is not performing up to their level, are examining everything about that. We put in 77 hours last week, so there's no stone unturned and everybody's doing everything they can to get the best out of their unit. As I told our guys, we are responsible for putting the best guys on the field and getting the most out of them. So, if we've got to be smarter and we've got to be able to put them in better positions, then so be it. That's what we have to do. A lot of this is about making sure that we put our players in the best position to succeed and that we care about our players and we continue to develop them."

On whether the offensive line can make progress during the bye week

”I don't know who's gonna walk through the door. We've been working on techniques since the spring. Sooner or later, there's got to be that realization that we have to adapt to the group that we have. There's a lot of pieces here. If you really dig down deep, it's more than just the offensive line. The ball has got to come out sooner, the routes have to be run to get open, protection happens, not just with the five but with running backs, so there's a litany of different things here. Can we block better up front? Absolutely. There's no doubt. But when you say that it focuses squarely just on those five guys, where it's not just those five guys. It's the totality of that and making sure that all of that works well and that's definitely work that needs to happen when you get a couple extra days, but we got to get them all together."

On who is the best left tackle among Michael Carmody, Joe Alt and Tosh Baker

"Each one of them has characteristics that allow them to compete at Notre Dame at the left tackle position. None of them are finished products. You have great length with Baker, you probably have a little bit more athleticism with Carmody, and then maybe a little bit of both with Alt, but he's young. So, each one of them brings a little bit to the table, but none of them are finished products yet. Injuries have dictated what's going on there, but youth is behind that as well. We could probably have a conversation about upside and who's going to be where in the future, but we like all three of them. It’s just that it's still a work in progress."

On offensive tackle Joe Alt

"I wish he'd become "it" tomorrow. I think it's his demeanor, if I had to point to one thing. Now, he has size. He has a skill set. He looks like a tackle. He acts like a tackle. He has all those things. But I just love the way he does his job. He's unflappable when he goes out there. We play him at tight end. We have him change his jersey, put another number on and it doesn't affect him. He goes in and does his job. Is he perfect? Absolutely not. But having said that, there's a physicality to him that he brings that we really like that we feel like we need at that position. We've got another guy at left tackle and he's healthy.”

On the rotation at guard

"I think you're going to see three playing there (Zeke Correll, Cain Madden, and Andrew Kristofic]. Kristofic played right and he's capable of playing left and I think you'll see that continue to grow with a three man rotation at the guard position."

On using two backs at the same time

"I alluded to it, if you guys were listening. We were in one back and we were getting blitzed to the back and we couldn't help the tackles, so we went to two back. By being in two back, it allowed one of those backs to help out the tackle, which we did quite well. As a matter of fact, that helped us quite a bit. But you're then limited because now it's cover 2 out there and they played a lot of Tampa two and now the routes are getting dropped to eight and you got drop eight versus three routes getting out. It's a chess game. You do one thing to support protection and there's smart guys on the other side, too. They go, okay, beautiful, you're going to leave your backs in, we're going to drop eight. You guys try to sift through three routes out there with eight guys dropping. This is a chess game going back and forth."

On if it’s an advantage to use two backs simultaneously

"I don't think it's a disadvantage. I guess I was addressing relative to one of the reasons why we went to it was for protection. But there are minuses there as well. The advantages are we've got two really good skilled players that give us multiplicity in formations when they're on the field."

On Kyren William’s skill at picking up blitzes

"It's want to. You gotta want to. Some people don't want to. That's who he is. That's his DNA. Now, before we nominate him for the blitz pickup back of the year, we got to get better there too. I'm not gonna get into too many details, but we got to get better there too."

Can quarterbacks change the play calls?

"There is a base I would say that allows them to flip protections. The center doesn't call out the front, the quarterback does, relative identifying the mike. That sets our schemes. Sometimes you're like, Well, why didn't you block the backside backer? Well, the quarterback might not have identified the right man in the box, so the center does not point that out. The quarterback does. We've had some issues there. Look, this is not here to have a press conference on all of our issues. We're a pretty good football team. We did not play up to our capabilities against a good Cincinnati team and we lost. We're going to get those things fixed and cleaned up. But having said that, the quarterback does have responsibility in the run game and he does have responsibility in the pass game. We help them as well. You've seen that, on third down in particular, if there's some exotic looks."

On improving special teams

"Catch the football. We're going to work on that again. We work on that every week, but we'll work on it more. Chris Tyree is a confident young man. He's very focused and diligent. He wasn't on that particular play, but we'll get back to focusing on those details. We missed an extra point. Jon's (Doerer) been really, really good. I really don't have a good reason for either one of those miscues and I really love both those kids, but I don't know that they would sit up here and tell you why it happened either.”

On his team rebounding after the loss

"First of all, you have to address why you fell short. Where did we fall short in our preparation? Where did we fall short in our process? That's where we start. Then, once we identify that, we close the book and we move on, and we trust our process and go back to it and commit to it. If we do that, we'll be fine."

On Michael Mayer’s improvement

"I think just the nuances of route running is a lot deeper than I thought for him. High school is one thing where you just dominate. You are just better than everybody else. But rarely do you get into a situation where somebody matches you and they're as good as you are physically. He knows how to set up a defender that is elite and is athletic. He knows where to sit down and do all the little things that veteran tight ends do. Sometimes those aren't even taught. You just have that, so you don't know it until you see it. I think the second thing is that he's finding his voice this year. There's no doubt. We put him in a summer leadership position and now he's kind of taken over that. You can start to see that. I think a lot of it has to do with his play. He's playing at a high level and that kind of transfers really well with the team.”

On the play of the freshman receivers

"They have made really good progress. I was pleased with (Lorenzo) Styles. He's really begun to show himself on special teams and he's very trusted and then I thought he made a nice catch in the game and showed a nice burst. He's got to play more and he will play more, and Deion (Colzie) as well. The volume of reps for those guys out on the perimeter is such that they need a blow. They need to get an opportunity to feel strong in the third and fourth quarter, so that's why you'll see more of those guys."

On the numerous dropped passes

"I look at a lot of things. I look at their workload during the week and whether it matches what the workload is in the game, how many snaps they're getting and if there is a fatigue issue relative to the second half. Kevin (Austin) is seeing all press, hands on, physical (coverage) and that takes up a lot of your energy and exertion. He's running a lot of vertical routes down the field and I think as coaches, we've got to see those things and we've got to look at getting (Deion) Colzie in there and giving him a blow, so in the second half, we don't have a guy that's tired. That's on us as coaches and I take responsibility for that. So, in these areas, we can help our football players. We've got to be able to help them be the best players they can be and in those instances, those are the things we got to look at. Because they can catch. They know how to catch. There's not more that we can do there. You know what I mean? They're pretty good players. We got to figure out what was the circumstance, what are the situations, did we run enough scramble drills during the week. Because Drew Pyne is in now and he scrambles. Jack doesn't. These all fall on coaching decisions. These are things that we have to look at internally to say, 'Are we doing this enough to help our players?' "

