Notre Dame Notebook: Jack Coan Impresses Pass Catchers, Tight Ends Coming Along, O-Line Newcomers

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was joined by tight end Michael Mayer and wide receivers Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins Jr. following Tuesday’s practice. Here are some news and notes from the interviews with the Irish coach and players.

Pass Catchers Talk Jack Coan

Grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan quickly seized hold of the starting job behind center. The goal between now and Sept. 5 when the Irish travel to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles is for Coan to fully get on page with his pass catchers.

Mayer and Lenzy have been impressed with his skill and ability to adapt to the rest of the unit.

“What I like about him is how patient he is in the pocket,” Mayer said of his new quarterback. “How he goes through his progressions, how he goes through his reads. He knows what he’s doing, he’s a very good quarterback.”

Mayer isn’t the only pass catcher to connect with Coan early in fall camp. Lenzy is also reported to be developing a strong bond with the new starting quarterback, who has won his teammates over with his production and work ethic.

“His willingness to be coached and learn, that is one thing I always noticed from him,” Lenzy said when asked about what stands out about Coan. “If he makes a mistake he’s never down about it. He’s eager to grow and he wants to come every day and get better, and that’s something you want to see from a veteran. You never know what kind of guy you’re going to get when you get a grad transfer and I’ve never been part of a team that had a grad transfer quarterback. He’s done a phenomenal job and I’m very proud of him …. Great ball placement, great work ethic, great leadership”

Wilkins also spoke highly of the Irish signal-caller.

"Jack's been awesome. Jack's all about business, Jack came here to play football," Wilkins said. "... Football's on his mind 24/7. He's watching film right after practice, he's doing the little things ... He's every doing everyone expects him to do, and he's been consistent on the field. He's been awesome for us."

Tight Ends Are Coming Along

Notre Dame must replace two tight ends from the 2020 squad that are now in the National Football League. Rees talked about how his group is coming along, including how much the sophomore Mayer elevates the tight end room.

“I think when you have a guy like that (Mike Mayer) it’s going to raise the expectations of everyone in the room,” Rees said. “Mike demands so much from everybody that is around him from coaches, players and staff that raises the level in that room. He sets the standard.

“I think Kevin Bauman was slowed up a little in the spring,” continued Rees. “There has been development there. We want to continue to add strength to him and get him ready to play. I think Mitch Evans, a kid that has never played tight end is such a naturally gifted athlete that does stuff like, ‘Oh, man.’ I think Mitch has shown abilities to be a complete tight end. He is long and can make catches fully extended. I think Cane (Berrong) has more of a subtlety of a receiver. He’s got those nuance moves.”

Offensive Line Newcomers

Notre Dame will likely have two new starters in the offensive line, but they couldn’t be more different. At left tackle is 6-6, 335-pound true freshman Blake Fisher. At right guard is 24-year old, sixth-year senior Cain Madden.

The Irish coaches have not declared Fisher the official starter at left tackle, but getting him ready to play is a key ingredient to the line reaching its potential this fall.

“I just think all the freshman, we are on day 11 or 12, all the freshman are going to hit a wall at some point,” Rees explained. “So, how do we push through that? How do we get enough people ready that can help us win. I think we’re going to continue to develop the entire offensive line and Blake certainly has things we are going to continue to work on. At the end of the day, we are going to put our five best out there.”

Madden, a preseason All-American, has settled in nicely despite not being around during the spring.

“I think what you were expecting to get when you got Cain here, I think that has shown up,” Rees said of the Marshall transfer. “I think his experience shows up. I think the nastiness he plays with shows up. I think his body control and balance show up. I think that is all of the things we saw on film. How are those things going to translate to the next level? We felt like the could translate. I felt like they were good enough to play at a high level. The continuity between him and (Josh) Lugg is something that has really taken off. Josh has put himself in a great position through his work this offseason. He’s in great shape and he’s mentally sharp. He’s moving well and obviously, he’s feeling better and he’s done a great job.”

