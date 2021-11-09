Notre Dame Notebook: Injury Updates, Red Zone, Offensive Line, Tyler Buchner

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Monday to preview the Virginia game and answer questions. Here are the highlights of what he said.

On how the slot receiver position will be handled with Avery Davis out with an injury

"Lorenzo (Styles) will move into the slot. So, Styles will stay at the slot position. He had been moving in and out of that position. For example, he got 16 snaps. Avery got 40. So, you'll see a flip there, obviously. Lorenzo will pick up the reps there. You'll see Kevin Austin play some X (receiver). And when he's playing X, then Deion will play some W (receiver). So, you'll see just an insertion of a little bit of what those guys have normally done, but we'll just move the parts around a little bit."

On how much time it will take for Kyle Hamilton to get back on the field if he’s cleared to play

"If he’s cleared to play on Saturday, he’ll play."

On the status of Kevin Bauman

“I think you'll continue to see (Kevin Bauman) get more and more playing time. It's similar to all these guys that are coming back in. It's one of those things where you start to gradually bring them back in through special teams and add a little bit more to their workload. And I think you'll continue to see that with him. (Tariq) Bracy had a dislocated finger. The medical report yesterday was that it should not be an issue for him moving forward.”

On Tyler Buchner getting more opportunities

“I think that we're at the point where the role continues to expand even more. I think it's been in a box, in a sense where we've limited him in some capacity. I think this week we kind of open it up even more, and continue to expand it a little bit more than what we've had because we've seen really consistent performances. So, talking to Tommy (Rees), I think we're at that point now where a little bit more (work) during the week adds to his overall influence in the game.”

On the offensive line play

“Yeah, we didn't take a step back from an offensive line standpoint. It's like anything else. There were a couple of situations where there's a lot of moving pieces there. That's what makes Navy's defense a little bit difficult because they got some pressures, and they do some things that make it difficult for you to pick up some of the moving parts. But all in all, it was a solid day. It wasn't our best day, but it was a solid day. We didn't take a step back in terms of what we're asking our guys to do upfront. We were late on a couple of corner blitzes that were not on the offensive line. And there were a couple of things from a recognition standpoint at the quarterback position that could have put us in a better position. But all in all, pretty solid.”

On Zeke Correll playing center against Navy

“He's been playing center throughout the entire time. We want to keep him sharp at that position as well or we'd have to go to a true freshman. So, it's always good to have a guy who's had experience playing the position.”

On Jordan Botelho’s play

"He's playing a Vyper position that when we talked about this earlier and it was a very competitive situation. But where we see him, really ascending is in the pass rush situations. So, in our third-down situations, and particularly in a game like this, where he can really influence the pass rush. First-step quickness is where I think that you'll continue to see him progress and play more football. So, yes, you're going to see him more, and I think where you'll see him play even more is in our third-down packages.”

On Jacob Lacey’s play against Navy

"He played really, really well. Best game that he’s had. He got hurt (versus Wisconsin). He had a high ankle sprain which really limited him. Talking about another awesome kid. I mean, just selfless. Does everything that coach Mike Elston asks him to do, and just waits for his opportunity. That room is amazing. Those kids, they’re fighting for playing time. He got 14 plays. Whatever those kids can get in the game, they’re taking advantage of it."

On the success of the red zone defense

"Red zone defenses start with not giving pre-snap reads to the quarterback. And we've been really good. And we've been diligent in trying to change those pre-snap reads out. We're going to show bracket. We're going to show zone when we're going to get into man. We're going to show man and get into brackets. So, it's been really good in terms of showing those looks."

On changes to the red zone defense under first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman

"There are some changes, a little bit, in terms of how you show some techniques with the corners that give you a false read. Again, I don't want to get too deep into what we're doing, because I think it's pretty good. But I will say this. You have to be a little bit more aggressive down there, first of all, and we are. But you can't be so predictable down there. And when you get there, you know what you're getting. And I think there's been a fine balance."

On the struggles with the red zone offense under Tommy Rees

"There are so many moving factors there. You know, some of it is play calling. Some of it is awareness of matchups and getting the ball to those guys that can make plays for you down there. I think we were searching for those guys. And some of it is the quarterback. So, this is play calling and this is players making plays down there. It's a little bit of both. When we've had our best players down there, our best playmakers, we've had our best red zone. And we've called our best plays, so, I don't want to downplay it. But we're aware that we have to be probably a little bit more open to formations down there over the last month or so. And I think we have. We can't just roll up our sleeves and say, ‘Hey, we're going to be in three tight ends and they'll have to stop the run.’ So, I think we've realized who we need to be down there. And then you've got to make some plays.”

On the versatility of Jack Kiser

"You know, he's a lot like Drue Tranquill was for us. Drue started at safety, moved to linebacker, played a few different positions for us. And Jack has a lot of those same traits. Look, we wanted some physicality on the quarterback, and we got it, right? And we bent them back a couple of times early on. We were physical to him. That was the game plan. And having a bigger, more physical player at that safety position proved to be pretty effective for us.”

On Xavier Watts playing safety against Navy

“He had a good game. He did some really good things. We think he's starting to feel comfortable at the position. And we hope to see him continue that kind of confidence and tackling and play. And so, the expectations are that he plays a role in our success this weekend.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter