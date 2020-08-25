Talking Notre Dame vs. USC Rivalry, Ian Book vs. Kedon Slovis and Notre Dame In The ACC

Notre Dame and USC - the best intersectional rivalry in college football - will not meet on the football field in 2020. The last time a season went by without the Fighting Irish and Trojans meeting on the gridiron was during World War II (1944-45).

That doesn't mean there aren't Notre Dame/USC topics to discuss, and that's what I did today when I chatted with SI AllTrojans.com reporter Claudette Montana Pattison to talk about Notre Dame/USC. The discussion included whether or not Notre Dame and USC should continue this rivalry in the future.

The show begins with a discussion of Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book and USC signal caller Kedon Slovis. A recent article by Pro Football Focus, which I discussed at Irish Breakdown, had Slovis ranked as the seventh best quarterback in the country, while Book checked in at 17th.

In the interview, I explain why I think Book is now being underrated, and why Slovis is getting too much attention for his freshman campaign.

3:11 - At this point in the interview we discuss Notre Dame's ACC schedule and whether or not the Irish will end up facing Clemson in the league championship game.

5:09 - We discuss how COVID-19 has impacted recruiting for Notre Dame and USC.

7:06 - The final portion of our interview discusses whether or not Notre Dame and USC should continue their rivalry moving forward. Behind the question is the possibility of Notre Dame joining the ACC, and how that might impact the Irish keeping the Trojans on their schedule.

